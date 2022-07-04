American Independence Day spotlights Scottish business power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

American Independence Day spotlights Scottish business power

By Kelly Wilson & Simon Warburton
July 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:23 am
Scottish brands recover post-Covid

As American’s across the globe celebrate Independence Day today (July 4), we highlight some of Scotland’s biggest exports across the pond.

Many businesses based across the north and north-east play a major role in the goods travelling to the USA.

Scottish salmon ‘is best in the world and for good reason’

Pre-Covid, Scottish Salmon exports to the US in 2019 totalled 27,200 tons.

In 2021, more than 22,300 tons of Scottish salmon was exported to America worth in excess of £150m.

The US accounted for more than one in five Scottish salmon exported in 2021, but was worth £1 for every £4 of Scottish salmon sent overseas.

US accounted for more than one in five Scottish salmon exported in 2021.

Outside the European Union, the US is the largest market in both volume and value terms for Scottish salmon, says the Salmon Scotland association.

“Scottish salmon is a premium product compared to other salmons around the world,” Salmon Scotland director of strategic engagement Hamish Macdonell told The Press and Journal.

“Scottish salmon is seen as being the best in the world and for good reason.”

Scotch whisky ‘gives the industry something to toast’

In 2019, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said 35.6m litres of pure alcohol were exported to the US, compared to 31.2m litres in 2020 and 35.2m in 2021.

Scotch industry is recovering strongly.

“Ten months on from the suspension of the tariffs that were imposed over 18 months as a result of the Airbus/Boeing dispute, we are not yet at the levels seen before the tariffs or pandemic, but with a 13% increase in volume and 8% in value of export to the US last year the industry is on the road to recovery,” said Scotch Whisky Association chief executive, Mark Kent.

“Figures since January continue to highlight this trend and give the industry something to toast as people gather for New York City’s Tartan Week.”

Shortbread ‘coming back strongly’

Sweet biscuits exports to the US, of which shortbread forms a major part, totalled £32.6m in 2019, falling to £26.7m in 2020 and £25.5m in 2021.

UK shortbread market share to the US in 2020 was slightly less than £20m.

“They (Americans) have really come to know Walker’s Shortbread from the way we have serviced the market,” Walker’s head of international sales, Alastair Walker told The Press and Journal. “We also set up our own subsidiary company in the US – Walker’s Shortbread Inc in 1998.

“We took a dip in 2020 with Covid, but are coming back strongly.”

Tartan Week

Scotland was also in the spotlight earlier this year with the Tartan Day Parade in New York marking the end of Tartan Week.

It featured Inverness-born former Doctor Who and Avengers actress, Karen Gillan as Grand Marshal, heading thousands of pipers and drummers celebrating all things Scottish.

Inverness’s Karen Gillan . Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock

The event also included a number of people representing Scottish goods and services such as highland fashion weaver, Prickly Thistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]