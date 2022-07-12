Aberdeen airport boss set to take flight from role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen airport boss set to take flight from role

By Kelly Wilson
July 12, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 10:59 am
Drerk Provan steps down from his role as chief executive of AGS Airports.
Drerk Provan steps down from his role as chief executive of AGS Airports.

The chief executive of AGS Airports, owner of Aberdeen and Glasgow, Derek Provan has announced he will step down from his position next year.

Mr Provan, who joined AGS in April 2018, has taken the decision to step away from his executive role to pursue non-executive opportunities after 25 years in the aviation industry.

He has agreed to remain in post until March 31 next year and will assist the AGS board with the transition as it starts the process of appointing a successor.

During his time at AGS, Mr Provan helped establish it as one of the UK’s largest regional airport groups and, latterly, successfully steered it through the worst downturn in aviation history.

Derek Provan.

He joined AGS, which also owns Southampton airport, from Heathrow where he held the position of chief operating officer.

Prior to that he spent three years as managing director of Aberdeen International Airport.

He started his aviation career in 1998 at Glasgow Airport where he went on to hold a series of senior leadership roles.

Leaving AGS in a ‘strong position’

Mr Provan said: “I have worked in aviation for almost 25 years and feel the time is now right to step away to pursue other challenges.

“I am very proud to have had the opportunity to lead AGS and to return to the airport where I first started my career in aviation.

“Our airports are more than important pieces of infrastructure and throughout my time at AGS, I’ve always been very conscious of the important role they play in driving prosperity for the communities we serve.

“We have built a highly capable team at AGS and my focus over the coming nine months will be to support them in restoring the vital connectivity that will allow our regions to thrive.

“Despite the undoubted challenges of the past two years, AGS is in a very strong position with committed shareholders and I know the group will enjoy continued success.”

Work begins to appoint successor

A spokesman for AGS said: “The AGS board will now begin the process of appointing a successor to Derek and he’s agreed to remain in post to oversee the transition as they get to work on this.

“As with any recruitment process, this will involve identifying potential candidates.”

AGS chairwoman Lena Wilson said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Derek for his leadership and unwavering commitment to AGS.

“Not only has he navigated AGS through the recent downturn which brought much of our industry to a standstill, he has fostered extremely positive relationships with local and national government, and perhaps more importantly, with all our employees.

“Derek is one of the most talented leaders I have had the privilege to work with and we wish him well in his next exciting chapter.

“We are grateful he has agreed to remain in post as we work to appoint a successor.”

Mark Beveridge is currently operations director at Aberdeen International Airport.

