Home Business

Far-travelled Aberdeen entrepreneur Michael Silva looks at life through new lens

He tells us about his business journey and also how he and his partner are 'quite good' at husky sledding.

Michael Silva, of Aberdeen firm Farsight.
Michael Silva, of Aberdeen firm Farsight. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Michael Silva, founder of Aberdeen-based video production and digital marketing agency Farsight.

How and why did you start in business?

After leaving my previous company, I was eager for a new challenge where I could leverage my expertise in storytelling and media production.

My goal was to help local businesses enhance their connection with their audience, thereby increasing their online visibility and sales.

I founded my company, Farsight, in December 2023. It has been a positive move forward and we’ve already partnered some fantastic local businesses in Aberdeen.

I’m excited about the opportunity to support more brands in the future.

How did you get to where you are today?

Starting a business is never easy, but having a strong belief in both the product and myself has been key.

Networking is essential because there are many fantastic businesses out there that can offer support. Fortunately, I’ve been lucky to know some amazing people who share my values and together we got to work.

Who helped you?

Along my journey, there have been several key figures who have offered invaluable support – my dad, my partner, mentors and my business coach. Each of them has played a significant role in guiding and supporting me through various stages of my life and career.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

It was to believe in myself. In my younger years I struggled with shyness and lacked self-confidence, often worrying about others’ opinions.

But now I focus on working hard to become the best version of myself possible.

Michael Silva, founder of video production and digital marketing agency Farsight
Getting it all into perspective. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is your biggest mistake?

I view mistakes as lessons rather than setbacks. I believe in growing every day and not seeing something as a mistake but rather an area where I can develop

A specific instance was when I was living in Canada and didn’t fully engage with the visa application guidelines. If I had read them thoroughly and created a clear plan for the next steps, I may have still been living in Canada.

What is your greatest achievement?

Living abroad during my time in Chile and Canada. The perspectives I gained from both cultures have profoundly impacted my outlook and the way I choose to live my life. It’s an experience I will always cherish.

Michael at work in his production studio.
Michael at work in his production studio. Image: Michael Silva

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

To manage rising costs I always aim to carefully budget expenses. It’s crucial to track both income and expenditures. I make smart purchasing decisions by questioning the necessity of each item.

As a new business owner, I would value additional government-supported opportunities for start-up funds.

Also, I’ve just joined the Federation of Small Businesses and I’m sure its support, networking and membership benefits will greatly aid my business growth.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Every year I set new goals for myself. My main objective is to continually challenge myself to become the best version I can be. I also strive to support those in need of my company’s services and help them achieve success.

What do you do to relax?

To unwind I enjoy going to the gym, playing my guitar, composing new music and spending quality time with my partner, Jess. We love exploring new activities together.

We recently tried husky sledding at Huskyhaven in Stonehaven and it turns out we’re both quite good at it.

Huskies at Husky Haven
Michael and his partner, Jess, discovered a new talent at Huskyhaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve just finished watching Baby Reindeer on Netflix and The Apprentice’on BBC – both quite the wild ride.

I’m now on the hunt for the next show to capture my attention.

When I’m driving or at the gym I listen to a variety of podcasts on Spotify, covering topics ranging from sales and leadership to artificial intelligence in today’s world.

What do you waste your money on?

I try not to think of my spending as waste but if I had to choose something, I’m a sucker for chocolate.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Enjoy a nice cup of coffee. I always purchase my coffee beans from MacBeans Coffee Roasters on Little Belmont Street. They have a fantastic selection and I like to support local businesses.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I love to drive but I wouldn’t call myself a car enthusiast. I currently drive a Seat Ibiza, but I’d love to drive a muscle car one day – a Dodge Challenger would be a lot of fun.

Conversation