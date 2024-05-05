Stirling Bull Sales: Keith breeders enjoy success in the show ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Bull Sales: Keith breeders enjoy success in the show ring

By Katrina Macarthur
Rachael Davidson, Corsairtly and Melissa Irvine, Anside, pictured with judge Drew Kennedy and Galbraith sponsor.
Two Limousin herds from Keith ended day one of Stirling Bull Sales on a high when they claimed the overall and reserve honours in the breed championship.

The first day of the multi-breed event at United Auctions’ Stirling Agricultural Centre saw six breed shows take place ahead of the various breed sales tomorrow.

Landing the junior championship and overall honours for a second consecutive year at the May event was the Davidson family – Richard, Kathleen, Richard and Rachael – from Corsairtly.

Second consecutive win for Corsairtly

Tapped out by commercial producer Drew Kennedy, Tom of Cluny Farm, Aberfeldy, was Corsairtly Upperclass, the second youngest bull in the Limousin offering.

Born in January 2023, he is one of the first sons of the privately purchased Whinfellpark Ronaldo, bought in 2021.

Corsairtly Upperclass claimed the overall championship in the Limousins.

His dam is the Maythorn Focker sired dam, Corsairtly Macey, which is one of 60 cows in the herd situated on the outskirts of Keith.

Stephen, Denise, Martin and Melissa Irvine of the nearby Anside herd, took reserve overall with the runner-up in the juniors.

This was December 2022-born Anside Tesla, by Anside Prometheus, which has bred sons to 17,000gns, 14,000gns and 10,000gns, and out of the Powerful Irish dam, Anside Nalani.

Anside lands reserve honours

Senior champion in the Limousins was Dyke Tango, from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Milton of Campsie.

He is a June 2022-born son of Whinfellpark Ohagan.

Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd from Wishaw, claimed the reserve senior honours with Maraiscote Tyler, by Bassingfield Machoman.

The six classes of Charolais bulls were judged by Welsh breeder Medwyn Williams of the Castellmawr herd on the Llyn Peninsula.

Mr Williams, whose father established the herd in the 1980s, tapped out his two junior winners in the overall championship.

Taking the overall honours in the Charolais section was Murray Lyle, with reserve going to Grant and Mark Smeaton.

Claiming the top honours and receiving the Morton Strachan Quaich, when presented by granddaughters Emma and Stephanie Mailer, was Loganbar Topgun, from Murray Lyle, Mid Cambushinnie, Dunblane.

This December 2022-born bull is by Thrunton Nike, out of the Bostonia Invincible-sired, Loganbar Nutmeg.

Murray Lyle wins two top awards in Charolais breed

Murray also won the senior championship with Loganbar Topdollar, a September 2022-born son of Maerdy Pore, out of the Westcarse Jumbo-sired, Loganbar Newdawn.

Forfar breeders Grant and Mark Smeaton of the Bombax herd at Cotton of Ovenstone, Inverarity, took reserve overall champion with the reserve junior winner, Bombax Topper.

He is an October 2022-born son of the 12,000gns Glenericht Ryder, bought at Stirling in 2021, and out of the Kersknowe Jambo-sired dam, Goldies Olwen.

Johnny and Raymond Irvine of the Inverlochy herd at Tomintoul stood reserve senior champion with August 2022-born Inverlochy Tiree.

This one is by the 12,000gns Caylers Napoleon, a sire which has bred tremendously well for the herd, with sons selling to a top of 15,000gns.

Tiree’s dam is the Blelack Giggsey daughter, Inverlochy Margo.

Just three classes of Simmentals were forward for judge Jonnie Hazelton of the 20-cow Ranfurly herd near Dungannon, Northern Ireland.

Islavale awarded Simmental championship

Taking the overall championship and also flying the flag for the north-east was the Stronach family of the Islavale herd at Keith.

The Stronach team, from left, Lauren, Fiona, Aimee, Emma, Ellie and Stewart.

Shown by daughter Emma, was Islavale Norse 22, a November 2022-born son of the privately purchased Shacon Hannibal 16 from Northern Ireland, which has bred bulls to 11,000gns.

He is bred out of the Curaheen Bandit dam, Islavale Empress.

Lindsay Moffat, who runs her own Braidwood herd alongside the family’s Innerwick herd near Dunbar, stood reserve overall champion with Braidwood Nero.

A similar entry of Aberdeen-Angus bulls judged by Orkney’s John Davidson of Sutherquoy, Sandwick, was won by local breeder Stephanie Dick from Westerton Farm, Cowie.

Stephick herd produces A-A champion

This was with Stephick Elvis Y395, an August 2022-born embryo calf by Weeton Diamond Mine, out of the Rawburn Black Hawk-sired, Weeton Evora P439.

Elvis is a full brother to the bull calf champion at the Black Beauty Bonanza and Stars of the Future Calf Show, which sold for 6,800gns.

His maternal sister Stephick Evora, was junior champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2022.

Stephanie Dick’s Aberdeen-Angus champion Stephick Elvis Y395.

The new Aberdeen-Angus breeders at Blelack in Aberdeenshire, the Calcott family, took reserve overall champion with Blelack Hill Enoch Y005.

Brought out by Gabbie Massie, this April 2022-born bull is by Rodmead Primero R746, out of the Weeton Evolution sired dam, Blelack Eyebright.

Gill and Malcolm Pye’s Rednock Salers herd from Stirling claimed the championship honours in the breed’s only class of bulls.

Rednock and Coxhill lead the way in Salers and Beef Shorthorns

Their winner, June 2022-born Rednock Shaggy Poll, is by Rednock Oswald.

Reserve was Rednock Salvador, a March 2022-born son of Baron, this time exhibited by Malcolm and Kyle Fleming of the Killyboggin herd, Northern Ireland.

In the only class of Beef Shorthorns, champion went to Lucinda Townsend’s June 2022-born Coxhill Sterling, by Meonside Nidavellir, from Moffat.

Reserve was Duncan Welsh’s similarly aged Westbroad Soloman, by Millerston Paymaster, from Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.

