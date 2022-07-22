Business Briefs Bulletin: Verlume up for low-carbon gong, Nine new members for Salmon Scotland, new Lerwick Port Authority chairman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Verlume shortlisted in two categories at low-carbon awards

Verlume has been shortlisted in the Technology & Business Innovation and Green Business Growth categories at the upcoming Scottish Renewables Net-Zero Energy Transition Awards on 25 August in Aberdeen.

In the Technology & Business Innovation category Verlume has been recognised for Halo, its seabed battery energy storage system.

“We have been committed to the energy transition for almost a decade,” said Verlume MD Richard Knox.

“It is (good) the ceremony will be hosted in Aberdeen, highlighting the significant role that north-east businesses will play in our transition net zero.”

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Salmon Scotland welcomes nine new members

Salmon Scotland has revealed nine new aquaculture support companies have joined bringing the number of companies to 33 in the trade body.

New members include fish health experts, the world’s largest wellboat operator and hybrid energy specialists.

New partner members are:

Elanco; Fjord Maritime; O’Toole Transport; PatoGen; Solvtrans; STIM; Sundolitt; Vonin and World Feeds.

The move comes at an important time for the sector following the first meeting of the new Scottish Aquaculture Council in June.

Salmon Scotland also recently welcomed sector leaders Ben Wilson, managing director of Mull-based Inverlussa Marine Services, Jarl van den Berg, general manager of Hendrix Genetics and director of Skye’s Organic Sea Harvest, Alex MacInnes to its expanded board.

“The expansion of our membership is a vote of confidence in the long-term future of Scotland’s farm-raised salmon sector, which continues to grow responsibly,” said Salmon Scotland chief executive, Tavish Scott.

Lerwick Port Authority appoints new chairman and deputy

Lerwick Port Authority has appointed John Henderson as chairman with Colin Nicholson becoming deputy chairman.

Henderson takes over from retiring chairman George Anderson, who served on the board for more than 19 years.

Mr Henderson said he was “looking ahead to the good prospects for the years ahead, continued recovery through covid and opportunities in offshore decommissioning, the renewable energy sector and Lerwick being a host port in the Tall Ships Races next year.”

Following the annual appointments process, three new board members joined this month, namely Sheila Keith, Colin Leask and Richard Williamson, all of whom bring fishing and aquaculture industry experience and who will serve a three-year term to July, 2025.

Other members stepping down following long periods of service on the board are Bobby Polson and James Anderson, having served 23 and 10 years respectively.