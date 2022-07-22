Business Briefs Bulletin: Verlume up for low-carbon gong, Nine new members for Salmon Scotland, new Lerwick Port Authority chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Briefs Bulletin: Verlume up for low-carbon gong, Nine new members for Salmon Scotland, new Lerwick Port Authority chairman

By Simon Warburton
July 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 1:41 pm
Verlume shortlisted in two categories at low-carbon awards

Verlume has been shortlisted in the Technology & Business Innovation and Green Business Growth categories at the upcoming Scottish Renewables Net-Zero Energy Transition Awards on 25 August in Aberdeen.

In the Technology & Business Innovation category Verlume has been recognised for Halo, its seabed battery energy storage system.

Verlume MD Richard Knox.
Verlume MD Richard Knox.

“We have been committed to the energy transition for almost a decade,” said Verlume MD Richard Knox.

“It is (good) the ceremony will be hosted in Aberdeen, highlighting the significant role that north-east businesses will play in our transition net zero.”

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Salmon Scotland welcomes nine new members

Salmon Scotland has revealed nine new aquaculture support companies have joined bringing the number of companies to 33 in the trade body.

New members include fish health experts, the world’s largest wellboat operator and hybrid energy specialists.

New partner members are:

Elanco; Fjord Maritime; O’Toole Transport; PatoGen; Solvtrans; STIM; Sundolitt; Vonin and World Feeds.

The move comes at an important time for the sector following the first meeting of the new Scottish Aquaculture Council in June.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scot at a salmon farm.
Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.

Salmon Scotland also recently welcomed sector leaders Ben Wilson, managing director of Mull-based Inverlussa Marine Services, Jarl van den Berg, general manager of Hendrix Genetics and director of Skye’s Organic Sea Harvest, Alex MacInnes to its expanded board.

“The expansion of our membership is a vote of confidence in the long-term future of Scotland’s farm-raised salmon sector, which continues to grow responsibly,” said Salmon Scotland chief executive, Tavish Scott.

Lerwick Port Authority appoints new chairman and deputy

Lerwick Port Authority has appointed John Henderson as chairman with Colin Nicholson becoming deputy chairman.

Henderson takes over from retiring chairman George Anderson, who served on the board for more than 19 years.

Mr Henderson said he was “looking ahead to the good prospects for the years ahead, continued recovery through covid and opportunities in offshore decommissioning, the renewable energy sector and Lerwick being a host port in the Tall Ships Races next year.”

Lerwick Harbour seen from above showing berths and ferries arriving and departing.
Port of Lerwick.

Following the annual appointments process, three new board members joined this month, namely Sheila Keith, Colin Leask and Richard Williamson, all of whom bring fishing and aquaculture industry experience and who will serve a three-year term to July, 2025.

Other members stepping down following long periods of service on the board are Bobby Polson and James Anderson, having served 23 and 10 years respectively.

