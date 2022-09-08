Aberdeen takeaway owner says new PM’s energy pledge offers ‘no light at the end of the tunnel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen takeaway owner says new PM’s energy pledge offers ‘no light at the end of the tunnel’

By Keith Findlay and Kelly Wilson
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 5:48 pm
Martin Tang, whose family has run a Chinese takeaway in Torry, Aberdeen, for nearly 50 years, has stopped trading because of soaring energy bills.
Martin Tang, whose family has run a Chinese takeaway in Torry, Aberdeen, for nearly 50 years, has stopped trading because of soaring energy bills.

Some north and north-east businesses will breathe a sigh of relief after the UK Government finally moved to plug the energy cap gap.

But for others the change is too little and too late to keep their enterprises alive.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss today pledged to help firms through the cost-of-doing-business crisis.

She said businesses would get help with their energy costs this winter.

They will benefit from an energy price guarantee “equivalent” to one being offered to households.

Firms on equal footing with households – for six months

From October 1 a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 per year for each of the next two years.

But the support for business, charities and public sector organisations will last only six months.

Ms Truss said further support would be made available to “vulnerable” sectors, such as pubs and restaurants.

She added: “In the meantime, companies with the wherewithal need to be looking for ways they can improve energy efficiency and increase direct energy generation.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss sets out her energy plan to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills.

Martin Tang, who shut his Chinese takeaway in Torry last month, due to rocketing energy bills, said the new PM’s speech had “no substance whatsoever”.

He added: “Sadly, I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.

“She is not looking after the people – the fabric of society – who can help the economy to grow.”

Mr Tang, 62, said he was “disappointed at the moment” and unlikely to reopen his takeaway after what he had heard. “I really don’t feel hopeful at all,” he added.

Shire butcher’s boss ‘encouraged’

Ken Clow, chief executive of Inverurie-based butcher Donald Russell, said he was “very encouraged” to see the relief for business in subsidised energy prices, rather than in any form of corporate tax or VAT reduction which would not help firms “on the cusp of being loss-making this year”.

“Westminster has listened to the pleas of businesses who need it most,” Mr Clow added.

But he questioned whether the measures announced would be enough and whether the review process for identifying vulnerable businesses would be robust.

“How do you demonstrate you are vulnerable,” he said, adding:” Nobody is immune to significant price volatility.”

Donald Russell CEO Ken Clow.

Mike Duncan, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in the north-east, said: “It’s a huge relief for local small businesses to hear confirmation they will be part of the government’s plans to help on energy.

“Many businesses across the north of Scotland have been pushed to the brink by crippling energy bills, and so it is welcome that assistance is on the way.

“However, the announcement is very high-level and sparse on detail, so our initial reaction is that we do not have enough information to judge how this will affect our local businesses.

“Today’s statement appears to have left a number of questions unanswered.”

Many businesses across the north of Scotland have been pushed to the brink by crippling energy bills.”

Mr Duncan added: “There must not be a cliff-edge in six month’s time, with the withdrawal of support to all but the most “vulnerable” businesses. The definition of which businesses fall in or out of that support will need to be looked at carefully.”

FSB Highlands and Islands development manager David Richardson, said: “The inclusion of businesses in the UK Government’s plans to help on energy costs will bring a sigh of relief to the many pushed to the brink by crippling energy bills, let alone the increases coming down the tracks towards them.

“Businesses desperately need a lifeline that will protect them, the jobs they provide and the communities they support, for all are at risk.

“We will need to see more detail added to today’s headline announcements before we can properly judge the value of what is being offered.”

FSB Highlands and Islands development manager David Richardson.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick welcomed “the two-year reassurance handed to families across the north-east”.

“Businesses need the same certainty,” he said, adding: “Failure to provide clarity beyond the next six months is a mistake and will provide little comfort to firms facing an onslaught of rising costs today.

“Greater intervention will undoubtedly be required before the spring to hold back a wave of insolvencies.

“Energy is just part of the jigsaw in terms of rising costs of doing businesses. The price of materials continues to soar, chronic labour shortages are hampering growth and a stable competitive tax regime is needed if we are to raise productivity and our national economic output.”

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick.

Mr Borthwick added: “While it’s a welcome start for the new prime minister, there’s plenty still to tackle in her in-tray — and we hope to see much more for business over the coming weeks.

“Struggling firms who still wear the scars of the pandemic need long-term certainty to prosper once again.”

Scottish Licensed Trade Association managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “Sadly the damage is already done.

“Today’s announcement has not gone into enough detail on what ‘equivalent support’ will mean and does not help businesses already planning to close or reduce their opening hours over the winter period.”

