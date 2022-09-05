Demands for ‘urgent action’ from new PM as costs soar through £1.5m for north-east butchery firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Demands for ‘urgent action’ from new PM as costs soar through £1.5m for north-east butchery firm

By Erikka Askeland
September 5, 2022, 5:06 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:00 pm
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Key air link to Oslo restored from Aberdeen
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
North-east EV charging firm energised by £9m SNIB investment
0
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Opportunity Cromarty Firth has the best green freeport bid in Scotland 
0
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
North and north-east passengers face compensation cut for delayed or cancelled flights
1
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
What do cricket, Battlestar Galactica and procurement have in common? It's Thurso business owner…
1
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
North East Scotland Green Freeport would deliver £8.5bn economic boost
1
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
North and north-east food and drink producers' Singapore quest
1
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Tourism organisation seeks north-east 'champions' for board roles
0
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Aberdeen luxury fashion designer to launch bridal gown range
0

More from Press and Journal

Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Butcher Donald Russell has warned 'critical and tangible action is needed now to avert a catastrophe' for food businesses.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0