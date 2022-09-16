Aberdeenshire resident of 40 years objects to 820 ft turbines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeenshire resident of 40 years objects to 820 ft turbines

By Ryan Duff
September 16, 2022, 10:35 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 11:08 am
Aberdeenshire turbines
Midmar resident Frank Murray objects to 820 ft turbines

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

Resident X
First look: Work underway as Resident X street food market prepares to open in…
0
Northern Hotel accommodation closes
Aberdeen hotelier mothballs rooms to save on energy costs and stay in business
0
Aeriel shot of Port of Inverness.
Port of Inverness on hunt for new board members as green freeport decision nears
0
l-r Brodies partner Neal Richardson and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Finalists for 2023 Northern Star Business Awards
0
ofgem price hike
Aberdeen chamber highlights firms' fears over energy bill support
0
Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden.
Shell CEO van Beurden to step down at end of 2022
1
Proposed Banchory 850ft turbines visible from Moray.
Plans for giant 820ft-tall wind farm in Aberdeenshire spark controversy
0
New owners are being sought for Cafe Kisimul on Barra.
Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market
0
The Reverend Gordon Craig delivers his tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Video: ‘She truly cared’ - oil chaplain offers poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth
0
Good Highland Food directors Yvonne and Mike Crook.
We need help now - north firm's plea as inflation remains close to 40-year…
0

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks