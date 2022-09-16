Service of thanksgiving for Queen to be held in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A service of thanksgiving for the Queen will be held in Elgin next week.

The hour-long service will be held at St Giles Church on Elgin High Street at midday on Friday, September 23.

All residents are invited to attend alongside local representatives, including councillors, armed forces and emergency services personnel.

Moray Council has advised that parking will be available nearby.

Parking charges were previously dropped in Elgin to make it easier for people to sign the book of condolence during the national period of mourning.

All charges will be reinstated on Wednesday.

Still time to pay tribute

On Sunday, people gathered at the Plainstones outside St Giles Church for the new King’s proclamation.

The Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro, attended to introduce Olga Pasportnikov who read out the proclamation to the crowd.

This was followed by a vocal performance of the national anthem by the St Giles choir.

A book of condolence will also remain open to the public at the church until 8pm on Monday.

Messages can also be left by people in other Moray locations, including Buckie, Aberlour, Lossiemouth, Keith and Forres.