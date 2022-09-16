Service of thanksgiving for Queen to be held in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Service of thanksgiving for Queen to be held in Elgin

By Ellie Milne
September 16, 2022, 10:56 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 12:45 pm
Queen thanksgiving Elgin
Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro, introducing the proclamation on Sunday. Supplied by Moray Council.

A service of thanksgiving for the Queen will be held in Elgin next week.

The hour-long service will be held at St Giles Church on Elgin High Street at midday on Friday, September 23.

All residents are invited to attend alongside local representatives, including councillors, armed forces and emergency services personnel.

Moray Council has advised that parking will be available nearby.

Parking charges were previously dropped in Elgin to make it easier for people to sign the book of condolence during the national period of mourning.

All charges will be reinstated on Wednesday.

Still time to pay tribute

On Sunday, people gathered at the Plainstones outside St Giles Church for the new King’s proclamation.

The Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Major General Seymour Monro, attended to introduce Olga Pasportnikov who read out the proclamation to the crowd.

This was followed by a vocal performance of the national anthem by the St Giles choir.

A book of condolence will also remain open to the public at the church until 8pm on Monday.

Messages can also be left by people in other Moray locations, including Buckie, Aberlour, Lossiemouth, Keith and Forres.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Find out where the Great British Beach Clean is happening near you
0
Secretary Nicola Paton-Cruickshank says the committee feels they have accomplished what they set out to do. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Future of Keith skate park could hang in balance as committee prepares to steps…
0
Spey's management team: l-r partners Eleanor Bradford, Rob Mathie, Marion Cordiner, Jennifer Robertson and Emma Scott.
Big changes at Moray communications firm Spey
1
Concerns have been raised about the councils use of 0300 numbers.
Concerns raised about price of calls to Moray Council during cost of living crisis
0
Post Thumbnail
New buildings for Forres Academy and Buckie High could take a step closer
0
Moray tree nursery is a business or investment opportunity for anyone with £3m to spare.
Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in…
1
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
0
Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cullen Heritage Centre with Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group member Brenda Wood.
Three years and 2,000 visitors later, Cullen heritage centre officially opens in old town…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Akbar Kakayi owns Golden Cutz in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin barbershop owner found guilty of domestic assault
Post Thumbnail
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of…
0

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks