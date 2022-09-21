AgriScot Business Skills: Entries open for annual competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

AgriScot Business Skills: Entries open for annual competition

By Nancy Nicolson
September 21, 2022, 11:24 am
AgriScot Business skills
Emily Mosely was the 2021 AgriScot Business Skills winner.

The annual competition which encourages young farm business managers to develop their skills and widen their networks has again opened for entries.

The AgriScot Business Skills competition – which assesses individuals’ general business skills and awareness of agri-business issues – comes with a £1,000 cash prize to help them in the future.

It is open to individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, and entry requires a copy of a CV along with a statement on the importance of managers developing more resilient businesses.

How to enter AgriScot Business skills competition

Applicants can enter by submitting a video or in writing.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) AgriScot co-ordinator, Heather Kerr, emphasised the significance of developing business skills.

AgriScot Business skills
AgriScot final takes place on November 16.

“Over the last decade agriculture has faced unimaginable change, with plenty more on the horizon.

“This adds extra pressure to farming businesses which are unable to generate secure plans and predict the resources they will need in the months ahead, let alone years,” she said.

“Agri-business managers need to be armed with skills and networks so they can be agile and adapt to the unpredictability, whilst also managing their own personal resilience.

Opportunity to work through a real-life scenario

“This competition gives applicants the opportunity to work through a real-life scenario, and a chance to win some cash to invest in their future.”

Semi-finalists will attend an on-farm event where they will receive a farm tour – hosted by a panel of judges, who will discuss aspects of the farm enterprise with the applicants.

Those who most impress the judges will go through to the final, which takes place at AgriScot on Wednesday November 16.

Competition sponsors, NFU Mutual, emphasised agri-business managers need to be more versatile than ever before.

You can find out more about the competition here or email heather.kerr@sruc.ac.uk

Applications for AgriScot close on Friday October 7.




Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks