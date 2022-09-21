AgriScot Business Skills: Entries open for annual competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual competition which encourages young farm business managers to develop their skills and widen their networks has again opened for entries.

The AgriScot Business Skills competition – which assesses individuals’ general business skills and awareness of agri-business issues – comes with a £1,000 cash prize to help them in the future.

It is open to individuals between the ages of 18 and 25, and entry requires a copy of a CV along with a statement on the importance of managers developing more resilient businesses.

How to enter AgriScot Business skills competition

Applicants can enter by submitting a video or in writing.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) AgriScot co-ordinator, Heather Kerr, emphasised the significance of developing business skills.

“Over the last decade agriculture has faced unimaginable change, with plenty more on the horizon.

“This adds extra pressure to farming businesses which are unable to generate secure plans and predict the resources they will need in the months ahead, let alone years,” she said.

“Agri-business managers need to be armed with skills and networks so they can be agile and adapt to the unpredictability, whilst also managing their own personal resilience.

Opportunity to work through a real-life scenario

“This competition gives applicants the opportunity to work through a real-life scenario, and a chance to win some cash to invest in their future.”

Semi-finalists will attend an on-farm event where they will receive a farm tour – hosted by a panel of judges, who will discuss aspects of the farm enterprise with the applicants.

Those who most impress the judges will go through to the final, which takes place at AgriScot on Wednesday November 16.

Competition sponsors, NFU Mutual, emphasised agri-business managers need to be more versatile than ever before.

You can find out more about the competition here or email heather.kerr@sruc.ac.uk

Applications for AgriScot close on Friday October 7.