Former Peterhead man hired to ramp up business for Load Monitoring Systems in Houston

Load Monitoring Systems (LMS) has announced the appointment of Wayne Lacey to the newly created role of business development manager for The Americas for its US business.

The Aberdeen-based lifting equipment specialist said Lacey’s Scottish roots and international experience will be “crucial” in helping LMS to fulfil its ambitions for the market after the pandemic delayed its expansion plans.

Formerly from Peterhead, the new recruit based in Houston, Texas represents a “significant advancement” in the company’s foothold in the USA and Americas where it said business is set to be “ramped up” in sectors across onshore and offshore oil and gas, renewables, aquaculture, entertainment and subsea.

Lacey said it was an “exciting time in the company’s growth journey”. He added: “I look forward to playing a part in developing relationships in and around the Americas market.”

LMS managing director Kirk Anderson said the company was “pleased to get things back on track”.

Industry experience to make impact

He said: “The Americas always presented significant opportunities for LMS and this strategy has been two years in the making as COVID delayed original implementation plans for 2020.”

He added Lacey’s industry experience and knowledge will “allow him to make an immediate impact”.

LMS recently completed the acquisition of Aberdeen companies AeroGo UK and Load Moving Systems for an undisclosed sum. AeroGo UK was formed in 2004 by Frans Janssens and Barry Dean, acting as a distributor of AeroGo products in the UK and Ireland. Load Moving Systems was formed in 2015 by Barry Dean,

LMS was selected as a finalist for the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards’ “Going Global” category and recently celebrated the opening of the company’s 7,700 sq ft headquarters on Aberdeen’s Claymore drive.

Previously based on Silverburn Place for the past three years. LMS said the move doubled its office and yard space.

LMS designs, manufactures, sells and rents out “smart” lifting products and load measurement equipment to customers in more than 45 countries.