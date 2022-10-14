Former Peterhead man hired to ramp up business for Load Monitoring Systems in Houston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Peterhead man hired to ramp up business for Load Monitoring Systems in Houston

By Kelly Wilson
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
L-R Wayne Lacey, business development manager, Americas is welcomed to the LMS team by Kirk Anderson, managing director. Supplied by Prospect 13
L-R Wayne Lacey, business development manager, Americas is welcomed to the LMS team by Kirk Anderson, managing director. Supplied by Prospect 13

Load Monitoring Systems (LMS) has announced the appointment of Wayne Lacey to the newly created role of business development manager for The Americas for its US business.

The Aberdeen-based lifting equipment specialist said Lacey’s Scottish roots and international experience will be “crucial” in helping LMS to fulfil its ambitions for the market after the pandemic delayed its expansion plans.

Formerly from Peterhead, the new recruit based in Houston, Texas represents a “significant advancement” in the company’s foothold in the USA and Americas where it said business is set to be “ramped up” in sectors across onshore and offshore oil and gas, renewables, aquaculture, entertainment and subsea.

Lacey said it was an “exciting time in the company’s growth journey”. He added: “I look forward to playing a part in developing relationships in and around the Americas market.”

LMS managing director Kirk Anderson said the company was “pleased to get things back on track”.

Industry experience to make impact

He said: “The Americas always presented significant opportunities for LMS and this strategy has been two years in the making as COVID delayed original implementation plans for 2020.”

He added Lacey’s industry experience and knowledge will “allow him to make an immediate impact”.

LMS recently completed the acquisition of Aberdeen companies AeroGo UK and Load Moving Systems for an undisclosed sum. AeroGo UK was formed in 2004 by Frans Janssens and Barry Dean, acting as a distributor of AeroGo products in the UK and Ireland. Load Moving Systems was formed in 2015 by Barry Dean,

LMS was selected as a finalist for the 2023 Northern Star Business Awards’ “Going Global” category and recently celebrated the opening of the company’s 7,700 sq ft headquarters on Aberdeen’s Claymore drive.

Previously based on Silverburn Place for the past three years. LMS said the move doubled its office and yard space.

LMS designs, manufactures, sells and rents out “smart” lifting products and load measurement equipment to customers in more than 45 countries.

