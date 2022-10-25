Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down

By Simon Warburton
October 25, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 5:44 pm
Aircraft landing at Barra Airport.
HIAL operates some of the most remote airports in Scotland.

Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) is facing the prospect of potential strike action after unions rejected a pay offer designed to offset some of the current cost of living pressures.

Three labour bodies; Unite, Prospect and the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) turned down the 5% basic award which HIAL insists is an “improved pay offer”.

Unite in particular wields major influence at all 11 HIAL airports across the north and on the islands as it represents a significant number of fire crews essential to the operation of all flights.

Two fire engines.
Fire crews are essential to the safe operation of airports.

HIAL employs nearly 700 staff with the three unions involved also representing air traffic control and management.

“We went in with a substantial pay increase (request) and for allowances to be looked at as well,” Unite lead officer for HIAL Shauna Wright told the Press and Journal, although she declined to detail the exact figure submitted.

Meeting requested as ‘matter of urgency’

She said the union represented a “wide variety of sectors; fire fighters, motor transport, receptionists, engineers and clerical staff”.

Unite has requested “as a matter of urgency” a meeting with HIAL management this Friday in a bid to thrash out a solution to the pay dispute and avert any potential strike action.

Ms Wright added: “If there is no improvement, if there is no increase, we have a meeting for Friday afternoon to see what the next steps will be.”

That discussion in the afternoon with Unite members will follow talks with management at 11am on Friday morning.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.

HIAL insists it “explored all options” to make an improved pay offer to the three unions but concedes this has now been turned down.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: “The offer was the result of an extensive exercise on cost savings and the generation of additional income to allow an enhanced pay award that was affordable from within our existing finances.

“We will now meet union colleagues to try and reach a solution following the disappointing result.”

The enhanced pay offer comprised:

•          A 5% basic pay award to all staff earning less than £80k
•          A 4% basic pay award to all staff earning more than £80k
•          A 5% increase to fixed allowances, not automatically updated by the 5% increase in basic pay.

Rejection by unions of the pay deal follows news from HIAL in September it would not proceed with parts of an air traffic modernisation plan following a cut in its budget from Transport Scotland.

The move came after a broader spending review by the Scottish Government in May and will see HIAL “scale back” its project.

HIAL operates 11 airports, including Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick John O’Groats.

