‘Triumph of kindness’ sees AberNecessities distribute record number of gifts to families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

‘Triumph of kindness’ sees AberNecessities distribute record number of gifts to families

By Simon Warburton
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
AberNecessities founder Michelle Herd.
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

North-east charity AberNecessities has completed its largest ever Christmas campaign, supporting 2,704 children across Aberdeen city and Shire – an increase of more than 1,400 youngsters from last year.

AberNecessities received an “enormous amount” of corporate support for its Believing in Magic campaign from businesses, while the general public, schools and community groups held donation drives, volunteered their time and made monetary contributions to the appeal.

The charity distributed a record-breaking amount of bespoke Christmas Eve boxes and gifts to families in need.

AberNecessities child unwrapping Christmas present
A record number of presents were distributed. Image: AberNecessities.

The Christmas campaign ran in tandem with AberNecessities’ general operations, providing large numbers of local families experiencing extreme financial hardship with essential items, such as winter clothing, bedding, blankets, toiletries, nappies, formula milk and non-perishable food.

AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said: “We would like to send a huge thank you to everyone who made a contribution in the run up to Christmas.

‘Enormous amount of selflessness’

“We’ve been amazed by the level of generosity and witnessed an enormous amount of selflessness over these last few weeks – there is no better gift we could ask for.

“Nothing makes us happier than providing gifts for children who would otherwise go without the magic of Christmas. This is a true triumph of kindness.”

For her part, Dolphin Drilling team human resources VP Michelle Crawford added: “The service AberNecessities provides has never been so crucial to the north-east and we are determined to do what we can to help them continue delivering the foundation essentials to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s most needing families.”

SSEN Transmission hailed the charity as a “lifeline” for many children and their families, while AKR Fitness noted it was pleased to support a cause which “makes a difference beyond the walls of our gym.”

AberNecessities child in front of Christmas tree
AberNecessities has supported more than 8,000 local children. Image: AberNecessities.

RTS Communications founder Finlay Morton said: “I was born and raised in Aberdeen. I now run a business in London and am able to give back and support the work of AberNeccesities, ensuring they can continue to support people who need some extra support – especially at such a challenging time.”

The charity notes one in five local children is living in poverty and since its inception in 2019, it has supported more than 8,000 local children providing them with basic essentials.

Raft of business support

A spokesman for AberNecessities added: “In these ever-challenging times, a unified force is required to provide much-needed support to families experiencing extreme financial hardship across Aberdeen city and Shire.”

Companies supporting AberNecessities include: Apache; Harbour Energy; Omexom in collaboration with SIEE, ASPC, AKR Fitness; RTS Communications; Rock Rose Energy; ASPC; Dolphin Drillin; IPS Support; Subsea 7; Bumi Armada; CNOOC; Driver Hire; ASCO; Vestas; Shell; Sparks; Stok; CNR; Repsol Sinopec; Pitreavie; NEO Energy; DeltaTek and Union Square.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey

Most Read

1
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented