‘Triumph of kindness’ sees AberNecessities distribute record number of gifts to families

North-east charity AberNecessities has completed its largest ever Christmas campaign, supporting 2,704 children across Aberdeen city and Shire – an increase of more than 1,400 youngsters from last year.

AberNecessities received an “enormous amount” of corporate support for its Believing in Magic campaign from businesses, while the general public, schools and community groups held donation drives, volunteered their time and made monetary contributions to the appeal.

The charity distributed a record-breaking amount of bespoke Christmas Eve boxes and gifts to families in need.

The Christmas campaign ran in tandem with AberNecessities’ general operations, providing large numbers of local families experiencing extreme financial hardship with essential items, such as winter clothing, bedding, blankets, toiletries, nappies, formula milk and non-perishable food.

AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said: “We would like to send a huge thank you to everyone who made a contribution in the run up to Christmas.

‘Enormous amount of selflessness’

“We’ve been amazed by the level of generosity and witnessed an enormous amount of selflessness over these last few weeks – there is no better gift we could ask for.

“Nothing makes us happier than providing gifts for children who would otherwise go without the magic of Christmas. This is a true triumph of kindness.”

For her part, Dolphin Drilling team human resources VP Michelle Crawford added: “The service AberNecessities provides has never been so crucial to the north-east and we are determined to do what we can to help them continue delivering the foundation essentials to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s most needing families.”

SSEN Transmission hailed the charity as a “lifeline” for many children and their families, while AKR Fitness noted it was pleased to support a cause which “makes a difference beyond the walls of our gym.”

RTS Communications founder Finlay Morton said: “I was born and raised in Aberdeen. I now run a business in London and am able to give back and support the work of AberNeccesities, ensuring they can continue to support people who need some extra support – especially at such a challenging time.”

The charity notes one in five local children is living in poverty and since its inception in 2019, it has supported more than 8,000 local children providing them with basic essentials.

Raft of business support

A spokesman for AberNecessities added: “In these ever-challenging times, a unified force is required to provide much-needed support to families experiencing extreme financial hardship across Aberdeen city and Shire.”

Companies supporting AberNecessities include: Apache; Harbour Energy; Omexom in collaboration with SIEE, ASPC, AKR Fitness; RTS Communications; Rock Rose Energy; ASPC; Dolphin Drillin; IPS Support; Subsea 7; Bumi Armada; CNOOC; Driver Hire; ASCO; Vestas; Shell; Sparks; Stok; CNR; Repsol Sinopec; Pitreavie; NEO Energy; DeltaTek and Union Square.