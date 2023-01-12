Cairngorm Bothies storms back with six new ‘eco-properties’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cairngorm Bothies storms back with six new ‘eco-properties’

By Simon Warburton
January 12, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 5:13 pm
Cairngorm Bothies property in sunshine
Cairngorm Bothies are off-grid. Image: Advantage PR.

An off-grid holiday park offering self-catered eco-lodges lodges has bounced back from storm damage last year with a £750,000 investment into six new  units triggering three new jobs.

Cairngorm Bothies launched its first six woodland bothies in 2020 but expansion plans were delayed following devastation of Storm Malik.

The new bothies, named after Scottish trees, will be ready for occupancy next month with forward bookings already being taken.

Cairngorm Bothies sign in wood
Properties are in remote locations. Image: Advantage PR.

Founded by entrepreneur Gordon Drummond, Cairngorm Bothies near Dinnet is a sister business to Cairngorm Lodges, a collection of five timber lodges established in 2013.

These feature organic fair-trade bed linen and towels, low energy lightbulbs, green household products and heating achieved through radiators powered by wood burning stoves.

Mr Drummond then adapted the concept with the launch of the first six bothies, situated in even deeper seclusion in the woods and with solar panels generating power.

The stored energy drives a water pump to purify water, while wood burning stoves, supplied with logs from the Craigmyle estate provide warmth and hot water as well as powering a cooking range with oven.

Properties are dog-friendly

The bothies were deliberately situated far from tie-in points to infrastructure for phone, water and electricity.

Mr Drummond said: “At launch in 2020 our Cairngorm Bothies were a novel proposition for the market, giving the customer a flavour of the considerations of sustainable living, integrated into nature in the spectacular setting of an ancient woodland.

Cairngorm Bothies trees signs
New bothies are named after trees. Image: Advantage PR.

“All properties are dog friendly too, as bringing along your four-legged friend is really important to our customer base.”

But the storm in January 2022 put paid to Mr Drummond’s plans to launch the next six bothies ready for occupation in April the same year.

Whole business was threatened”

Gordon Drummond

“We were left with thousands of pounds worth of damage following this storm,” he said, adding: “The whole business was threatened and we had to re-group.

“It was a major setback to our plans at what was already a difficult time, having survived various lockdowns and uncertainty over the Covid pandemic.

“But we have fought on during the last six months or so and are now in a position to launch these next six bothies which are marketed at couples looking for a relaxing break.

“Bookings remained vibrant for our existing lodges and bothies. This meant income was still coming in so we could carry out our repairs and bring the next stage of the bothies to fruition.”

Cairngorm bothy interior
Plans are for 18 bothies in total. Image: Advantage PR.

Although Mr Drummond admits he is still “licking his wounds financially,” he still plans to launch another six bothies at a later date to provide 18 in total.

Despite the challenges, the businesses have received awards in the form of a Scottish Enterprise Unlocking Ambition entrepreneurial award, a Green Gold Tourism Award and Scottish Thistle Regional Tourism Award for Working Together.

