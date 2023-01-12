Rishi Sunak heads to Highlands in first Scotland visit since becoming PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Rishi Sunak heads to Highlands in first Scotland visit since becoming PM

By Erikka Askeland
January 12, 2023, 7:38 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 12:26 pm
Prime minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows with Sea Scouts
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to be in the Highlands on Friday morning to confirm investment in a green freeport for the region.

Nicola Sturgeon and the prime minister are set to announce millions in UK Government funding at an event at the Cromarty Firth tomorrow.

The money will “create thousands of high-skilled green jobs, drive growth, potentially bring in billions of private sector investment and provide opportunities for people across Scotland”, Downing Street said.

The pair are expected to confirm the long-awaited decision on the locations of two so-called “green freeports” in Scotland.

The Cromarty Firth, Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

On Wednesday, The Press and Journal exclusively revealed the Cromarty Firth and Inverness will be one of two sites to gain job-creating special “freeport” status with tax breaks and a share of £52 million from both the UK and Scottish Governments.

The second award in Scotland is expected to go to Forth Ports, which takes in Rosyth, Burntisland, Grangemouth, Leith and Edinburgh airport.

Mr Sunak with  deputy chief pilot Captain Simon Hammockt (centre left) and the crew, during a visit to a Coastguard search and rescue base at Inverness Airport. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The announcement means that another bid on behalf of Aberdeen and Peterhead will not go ahead in what has been described as a “missed opportunity” for the region.

Backers of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, led by the the Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) consortium, believe it would spearhead opportunities which could see 25,000 jobs created.

Rishi Sunak in first visit to Scotland as PM

It will be his first trip to Scotland as Prime Minister, although he has held talks with Ms Sturgeon before and the pair met at the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool in November.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ahead of the latest meeting of the British-Irish Council in Blackpool Image: No10/UNPIXS

Mr Sunak arrived in Scotland to meet the Scottish First Minister behind closed doors on Thursday evening.

During his two-day visit, Mr Sunak is also set to meet search and rescue workers and a community group.

In their informal face-to-face talks, Mr Sunak and Ms Sturgeon are expected to discuss the “shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the UK face” and cooperation between both governments, according to No 10.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said he wants to work with the Scottish Government on the issue of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

But he claimed Ms Sturgeon’s government “don’t want to support the Scottish energy industry and the 200,000 jobs that it produces”.

He was responding to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who said Scotland’s membership of the UK union “simply doesn’t add up”.

Mr Sunak said: “I’m keen to work with the Scottish Government to support the North Sea because it’s something that we’re all very proud of in the UK.”

Delay in green freeports announcement

The announcement on green freeports comes three months after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack revealed the bids had been chosen, but kept the winners under wraps.

Political turmoil including two changes of prime minister added to delays to the project, which was first floated nearly two years ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (PA)
Next nurses’ strike will be twice as big if no agreement reached, union warns
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Deadline looms for RNAS Spring Show
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
End of an era for well-known ANM Group livestock stalwart
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Dingwall Mart looks to the future with young team of auctioneers
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
ANM Group appoints two new canvassers
Striking ambulance staff have said they feel ‘demonised’ by the Government’s attempts to paint them as ‘uncaring about safety standards’ (James Manning/PA)
Ambulance staff say they feel ‘demonised’ by Government
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Exclusive: Inflation and supply issues 'an ongoing challenge' for Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Three well-known farmers appointed as new presidential team for Turriff Show
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
North-east amputee defies odds by diving to success
OCF consortium members celebrate
Winning Cromarty green freeport could stem tide of Highlands population decline

Most Read

1
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasted marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness last night as he started a two-day visit to Scotland to confirm a green freeport based in the Cromarty Firth. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks