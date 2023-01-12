Sustainable fuel used on RAF flight for first time as part of net zero drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Sustainable fuel used on RAF flight for first time as part of net zero drive

By Chris Cromar
January 12, 2023, 7:40 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 8:26 pm
A RAF Typhoon from RAF Lossiemouth. Image: RAF Lossiemouth.
A RAF Typhoon from RAF Lossiemouth. Image: RAF Lossiemouth.

The RAF has successfully used sustainable fuel on a Typhoon and C-130 Hercules aircraft for the first time in its mission to become net zero by 2040.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blended with the regular type was used to achieve blend air-to-air refuelling of the aircrafts.

A Voyager from the RAF delivered the fuel to the aircrafts, with the same type previously being used in successful initial trials in November 2022 when it flew on 100% SAF.

The leftover fuel from the Voyager trial was mixed with regular fuel at around 46-48%, with the the RAF working with Air BP to re-certify it and achieve the required standards needed for a safe and effective mission.

A C-130 Hercules at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

SAF is made from waste based sustainable feedstocks, such as used cooking oil, and reduces lifecycle carbon emissions on average by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel.

RAF Lossiemouth has been making progress to reach the air force’s goal of being net zero by 2040, with new electric generators being announced in November that should cut harmful emissions by more than 90%.

Along with reducing carbon emissions, the new ground power units will also improve working conditions at the Moray base, as they make around as much noise as a dishwasher or electric shower.

 

‘The trial proved there is no detriment to performance’

Squadron leader and RAF supply project manager Gaz Evans said: “We have learnt a great deal during this trial and now have confidence in our ability to use blends of sustainable aviation fuel now and in the future.

“The trial proved there is no detriment to performance as we strive towards reduced emissions targets.”

“This was a first for both Typhoon and the Hercules and we believe that we are the first air force to conduct an air-to-air refuel operation with a SAF bend at this level.”

More SAF flights are planned in early 2023 and on other RAF platforms.

