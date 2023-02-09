Energy services giant Expro swoops for Aberdeen firm DeltaTek Global

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Energy services giant Expro swoops for Aberdeen firm DeltaTek Global

By Keith Findlay
February 9, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 12:55 pm
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro

Bosses at multinational energy services firm Expro have insisted its takeover of Aberdeen company DeltaTek Global is a “platform for growth”.

Expro, which employed more than 500 people in the Granite City, as of August 2021, has not said how much it is paying for DeltaTek.

This is an exciting transaction for Expro that we believe will deliver real value to our combined customer base.”

Steve Russell, chief technology officer, Expro

Asked about the impact on jobs and whether there were any overlapping operations in the north-east, Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes said: “This acquisition is about providing a platform for growth.

“DeltaTek brings to Expro an exciting technology range that is complementary to our existing cementing capabilities.

“The team at DeltaTek have developed and deployed this technology and their people are core to helping achieve the growth we expect across our combined customer base.”

DeltaTek founded in 2015

Well construction specialist DeltaTek, formerly Deepwater Tools, is run from premises on Howemoss Drive, Dyce.

Chief executive Tristam Horn launched the business in 2015 in response to growing demand for intelligent, cost-saving and risk-reducing oil field technology.

Oil and gas industry veterans Dave Shand and Steve Bruce came on board in 2018 to support its growth plans. They were also shareholders in the business, alongside Mr Horn.

DeltaTek’s operations span the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

Expro operates globally, helped by a large workforce in Aberdeen. Image: Expro

Expro is now headquartered in Houston, in the US, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, following a “merger” with Netherlands’s based Frank’s International in 2021.

Announcing its acquisition of DeltaTek, Expro said the move gave it a broader offering, capabilities and technology portfolio in the well construction cementing sector, while also helping to accelerate the Aberdeen firm’s “international deployment ambitions”.

‘Exciting transaction’

Expro’s chief technology officer Steve Russell said: “This is an exciting transaction for Expro that we believe will deliver real value to our combined customer base.

“The DeltaTek range of low-risk, open water cementing solutions increases clients’ operational efficiency, delivers rig time and cost savings, and improves the quality of cementing operations for our clients.”

l-r Expro’s Alistair Geddes and_DeltaTek’s Tristam Horn. Image: Expro

Mr Horn said: “To join Expro, a leader in the industry, is a monumental moment for the company, our existing clients and the wider industry as we continue to innovate.

“With Expro’s global footprint and strong customer base, we expect to deliver our technology to all operators across the entire well construction market through existing Expro channels, simplifying the global adoption of our value-adding services for our customers.”

Expro’s roots

Expro provides a wide range of services and products that measure, improve, control and process flow from high-value oil and gas wells, from exploration and appraisal through to mature field production optimisation and enhancement.

The group was founded by John Trewhella, Jim Ross and Humphrey Green as Exploration and Production Services (North Sea) in Great Yarmouth in 1973 and helped produce the UK’s first oil from the Argyll field on June 11 1975.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The number of mortgage holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)
Number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears rose in final months of 2022
Lewis Miles, 38, a teacher at Peter Lea Primary in Fairwater, Cardiff, joins protesters from the National Education Union (NEU) (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Teaching union postpones strike action after pay offer from Welsh Government
(Steve Skjold/Alamy/PA)
Pepsi sales rise 10% in the fourth quarter after price hikes
Lerwick Harbour
Lerwick's 2023 cruise season storms back with 145 ship visits scheduled
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he was concerned at the persistence of inflation (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation ‘guaranteed’ to fall in 2023 unless new global shock hits, says Bank
A worker walking near a Nissan logo at Nissan’s headquarters (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
The company logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver car show (David Zalubowski/AP)
Toyota reports 8% drop in profit as chip shortage continues to affect industry
Telecoms watchdog Ofcom has launched a review of inflation-linked phone and broadband price rises that hit customers mid-contract amid concerns that they are ‘unclear and unpredictable’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom launches review of inflation-linked mid-contract price rises
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Global beef trade must rise to meet mismatch in supply and demand
Similar restrictions have traditionally been used to protect against large-scale spam campaigns (Yui Mok/PA)
Twitter users hit by ‘rate limit’ warnings as thousands left unable to tweet

Most Read

1
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
DeltaTek CEO and founder Tristam Horn and Expro chief operating officer Alistair Geddes, l-r in the suits, on a workshop visit. Image: Expro
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented