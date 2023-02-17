Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of Union Street in Aberdeen was shut to pedestrians and traffic for half-an-hour this afternoon after loose cladding was found hanging from a building.

Police and firefighters were called to the city centre street shortly after 4pm.

The footpath between the Justice Mill Pub and Pure, across from Chapel Street, was taped off by officers.

The busy street was also closed to all traffic for around 30 minutes as emergency services dealt with the incident.

It’s understood the closure was prompted by metal cladding hanging from a building.

The road has since reopened.

Gale force winds causing chaos across the north-east

One fire appliance and an aerial appliance were dispatched from Central station after the alarm was raised at 4.13pm.

Firefighters removed the loose material before leaving the scene at 4.45pm.

Motorists reported a build-up of traffic in the area as access to Union Street was restricted.

The incident occurred in the wake of Storm Otto, which has left thousands of households across the north and north-east without power.

Wind speeds of up to 80mph were recorded in parts of the north-east.

Police have been approached for comment.