Loch Ness monster cam hotel on the market for £895,000

A hotel that maintains a CCTV camera to keep an eye out for Nessie has been put on the market with a six-figure price tag.

Craigdarroch Hotel in Foyers overlooking Loch Ness is available for £895,000 after a refurbishment lasting two years.

The sale is being handled by property advisor Christie & Co with the hotel having won a TripAdvisor’s 2022 Traveller’s Choice, as well as a Silver Green Tourism Award for sustainability.

Last year Visit Inverness Loch Ness installed five webcams around the Loch to show local wildlife such as birds of prey, deer and Highland cows with one of the machines set up at Craigdarroch Hotel.

The other four cameras are at Drovers Lodge, Shoreland Lodges, Loch Ness Clansman Hotel and Airanloch B&B and will be live year-round on the Visit Inverness Loch Ness website.

Visit Inverness Loch Ness chief executive Michael Golding said: “For people all over the world to watch Loch Ness through the changing seasons and get a glimpse of the beautiful scenery and abundant wildlife is very special.

“Of course, the webcams will also give Nessie fans another way of spotting our elusive and most popular resident.”

Watch the live stream of Loch Ness here on this link.

Significant investment

Craigdarroch Hotel’s ground floor features a reception, lounge area, bar and restaurant and a garden area with picnic benches.

The 11 letting rooms vary in size from double to super king and all rooms have either a loch or woodland view.

A further two bedrooms are currently being used as owners’ accommodation which could convert back to letting rooms.

The current owners have invested significantly into the hotel and are now selling due to relocation overseas.

They said: “It’s been a privilege and a hugely rewarding experience to transform the Craigdarroch, investing in both the property and the brand.

“The hotel, with its location, is now well positioned to maximise the opportunities available in the Highlands.”

For his part hotel director Gary Witham, who is handling the sale, added: “With the current owners having completed the refurbishment of the hotel there is further potential for additional letting accommodation and/or the provision of new accessible units.

“This is an opportunity to maximise the physical envelope of the hotel with a business that already trades successfully and has established a track record.”

Craigdarroch Hotel is on the market as a freehold for £895,000.