Could you be part of Aberdeen’s cruise ship meet-and-greet team?

Tourism chiefs are looking for more people to join a meet-and-greet team to welcome visitors to Aberdeen.

A squad of volunteers will welcome passengers to the Granite City when they step off cruise ships docking at the new £400 million South Harbour throughout the year.

More than 25 ships are due to berth and VisitAberdeenshire is looking for more people to take up the task of helping people get to where they want to go after disembarking.

‘Positive and friendly people’

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: ”First impressions really count, so we need positive, friendly people to help create long-lasting, positive impressions of the region so that they return again.”

The first cruise liner to arrive in Aberdeen will be the 663ft AIDAaura, carrying 1,200 guests, on May 2.

The meet-and-greet team will be ambassadors for the area, sharing local knowledge and helpful information to enrich the visitor experience for those arriving in the city for business events or leisure purposes.

Mr Foy continued: “As cruise vessels begin to arrive, our volunteers will be on the quayside welcoming passengers and directing them to where they are going, whether they’re heading on a planned excursion or exploring the city.”

Boost to local economy

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5m boost during 2023.

It is thought many passengers will take advantage of coach trips taking them to visitor attractions in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Cruise lines such as Carnival Group will take part in familiarisation visits this year.

How to apply

Volunteers should have availability throughout the week and weekends.

New recruits will be provided with a uniform and given training to enhance their local knowledge and customer service skills.

To apply, visit www.visitabdn.com/about-us/volunteers/ for more information and application forms.