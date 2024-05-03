Famous Torry shopfront in for KeyStore makeover – but traditional feature will be kept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Famous Torry shopfront in for KeyStore makeover – but traditional feature will be kept

Design images reveal the Victoria Road shop is to be painted a new colour.

By Ross Hempseed
Taylor's of Torry on Victoria Road.
The new store will retain the iconic Taylor's sign above the entrance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A famous frontage along Torry’s Victoria Road will undergo a major revamp – but retain a little piece of history.

Taylor’s of Torry was an institution in the area serving residents for decades until it closed in spring 2023.

The family firm had been going since the 1930s, and in 1969 they opened the Torry store, now a famous landmark with its signature burgundy store frontage.

One feature that will remain is the Taylor’s sign above the shop entrance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Owner, Malcolm Taylor was committed to continuing the shop, however, he was diagnosed with cancer, forcing him to sell the property.

Now, work to bring revive the shop is beginning and it will soon be transformed into a KeyStore according to a recent planning application.

Submitted to Aberdeen City Council, the plans include a new frontage in the retailer’s blue.

The design images reveal the new blue colour scheme for the shop.

The new KeyStore will honour Taylor’s of Torry

However, in a nod to the building’s history the Taylor’s sign which has greeted thousands of customers above the corner entrance will remain.

At a recent meeting of the council’s Licensing Board, it was revealed new owner Anil Grandhi bought the premises last year and has been working to bring the store up to date in a “sympathetic manner”.

A spokesman for LAS Architecture who are designing the new store frontage said the Taylor’s sign was a “historical aspect” of the building and they were keen for it to stay.

Plans for the inside include a complete overhaul of the customer area including increased shelf space for produce and several refrigerator units.

The new shop will be painted blue to reflect the Keystore brand
New signage for KeyStore in Torry. Image: LAS Architecture.
A look at the proposed new shop floor. Image: LAS Architecture.

Taylor’s used to have a section of the shop dedicated to greetings cards which will be replaced with a chilled alcohol section.

To the right of the store entrance will be a self-service counter for shoppers to use.

Staff areas including the office, kitchen and toilet will remain as well as the large basement area for storing excess stock.

It is not yet known when the new store will open.

Conversation