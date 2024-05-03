Famous Torry shopfront in for KeyStore makeover – but traditional feature will be kept

A famous frontage along Torry’s Victoria Road will undergo a major revamp – but retain a little piece of history.

Taylor’s of Torry was an institution in the area serving residents for decades until it closed in spring 2023.

The family firm had been going since the 1930s, and in 1969 they opened the Torry store, now a famous landmark with its signature burgundy store frontage.

Owner, Malcolm Taylor was committed to continuing the shop, however, he was diagnosed with cancer, forcing him to sell the property.

Now, work to bring revive the shop is beginning and it will soon be transformed into a KeyStore according to a recent planning application.

Submitted to Aberdeen City Council, the plans include a new frontage in the retailer’s blue.

The new KeyStore will honour Taylor’s of Torry

However, in a nod to the building’s history the Taylor’s sign which has greeted thousands of customers above the corner entrance will remain.

At a recent meeting of the council’s Licensing Board, it was revealed new owner Anil Grandhi bought the premises last year and has been working to bring the store up to date in a “sympathetic manner”.

A spokesman for LAS Architecture who are designing the new store frontage said the Taylor’s sign was a “historical aspect” of the building and they were keen for it to stay.

Plans for the inside include a complete overhaul of the customer area including increased shelf space for produce and several refrigerator units.

Taylor’s used to have a section of the shop dedicated to greetings cards which will be replaced with a chilled alcohol section.

To the right of the store entrance will be a self-service counter for shoppers to use.

Staff areas including the office, kitchen and toilet will remain as well as the large basement area for storing excess stock.

It is not yet known when the new store will open.