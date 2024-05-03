Low emission zone retrofit funding for north-east firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Low emission zone retrofit funding for north-east firms

Grants of up to £16,000 towards conversion costs available for some commercial vehicles.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen LEZ
A large part of Aberdeen city centre will become a no-go zone for many motorists. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

North-east businesses can apply for a share of a new pot of cash to help them convert vehicles to comply with the low emission zone (LEZ) in Aberdeen.

LEZ rules banning non-compliant vehicles will be enforced in the city from June 1.

There are some exemptions, including Blue Badge holders and emergency services.

But anyone else caught driving in the zone will be fined £60 fine, or £30 if paid within 14 days.

LEZ map showing area covered by the zone in Aberdeen.
LEZ map showing area covered by the zone in Aberdeen. Image: Let’s Clear the Air

An estimated 14% of vehicles in the north-east will be banned from Aberdeen’s LEZ, which covers about 0.4 square miles, or 0.5% of the city centre.

LEZ Retrofit Fund grants are being made available by Transport Scotland.

How much can your business get?

They cover up to 70% of the cost of a vehicle retrofit, with the following limits applying:

  • Up to £5,000 per light commercial vehicle or wheelchair accessible taxi installing retrofit exhaust after-treatment systems.
  • Up to £10,000 per wheelchair accessible taxi installing re-powering technology.
  • Up to £16,000 per heavy goods vehicle or refuse collection vehicle.

Is there a catch?

The grants are also subject to the following terms and conditions:

  • Applicants must operate within 20km (12.5 miles) of the LEZ and employ nine or fewer full-time employees, while turning over less than £632,000.
  • If you have received any LEZ support fund cash during the past year, the value will be deducted from any grant offered for retrofit.
  • If a grant is awarded and retrofitting carried out, you must commit to running the vehicle for a period of either three years – taxis and light commercial vehicles – or five years, for heavy goods or refuse collection vehicles.
  • If the vehicle becomes unroadworthy, sold, written off or exchanged within the three to five-year timeframe, you will have to repay part of your grant.
  • Retrofitting must meet conditions of the Clean Vehicle Retrofit Accreditation Scheme.

‘Extremely high’ demand for grants expected

LEZs are being introduced in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow city centres to improve air quality and reduce health risks.

Business owners whose vehicles do not currently comply with the LEZ standards are being urged to apply, with demand for the funding expected to be “extremely high”.

Parked cars in Aberdeen city centre.
Parked cars in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Big Partnership

Aberdeen City Council and Getabout, a partnership promoting sustainable travel, are behind a Let’s Clear the Air campaign to provide information for everyone trying to navigate their way around the city centre once the zone is enforced.

The purpose of the LEZ is to help make the city centre a cleaner, greener, healthier and more attractive place in which to live, work and play.”

A spokesperson for Let’s Clear the Air said: “With only a few weeks to go until the LEZ becomes operational, we would remind motorists to double check if their vehicle is compliant and take advantage of the LEZ Retrofit Fund if that vehicle is used for business purposes.

“The purpose of the LEZ is to help make the city centre a cleaner, greener, healthier and more attractive place in which to live, work and play, while still being accessible to all and with clear health benefits for residents, visitors and future generations.”

To check eligibility and request an LEZ Retrofit Fund application form, visit energysavingtrust.org.uk/grants-and-loans/low-emission-zone-retrofit-fund/

