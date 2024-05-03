Low emission zone retrofit funding for north-east firms

North-east businesses can apply for a share of a new pot of cash to help them convert vehicles to comply with the low emission zone (LEZ) in Aberdeen.

LEZ rules banning non-compliant vehicles will be enforced in the city from June 1.

There are some exemptions, including Blue Badge holders and emergency services.

But anyone else caught driving in the zone will be fined £60 fine, or £30 if paid within 14 days.

An estimated 14% of vehicles in the north-east will be banned from Aberdeen’s LEZ, which covers about 0.4 square miles, or 0.5% of the city centre.

LEZ Retrofit Fund grants are being made available by Transport Scotland.

How much can your business get?

They cover up to 70% of the cost of a vehicle retrofit, with the following limits applying:

Up to £5,000 per light commercial vehicle or wheelchair accessible taxi installing retrofit exhaust after-treatment systems.

Up to £10,000 per wheelchair accessible taxi installing re-powering technology.

Up to £16,000 per heavy goods vehicle or refuse collection vehicle.

Is there a catch?

The grants are also subject to the following terms and conditions:

Applicants must operate within 20km (12.5 miles) of the LEZ and employ nine or fewer full-time employees, while turning over less than £632,000.

If you have received any LEZ support fund cash during the past year, the value will be deducted from any grant offered for retrofit.

If a grant is awarded and retrofitting carried out, you must commit to running the vehicle for a period of either three years – taxis and light commercial vehicles – or five years, for heavy goods or refuse collection vehicles.

If the vehicle becomes unroadworthy, sold, written off or exchanged within the three to five-year timeframe, you will have to repay part of your grant.

Retrofitting must meet conditions of the Clean Vehicle Retrofit Accreditation Scheme.

‘Extremely high’ demand for grants expected

LEZs are being introduced in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow city centres to improve air quality and reduce health risks.

Business owners whose vehicles do not currently comply with the LEZ standards are being urged to apply, with demand for the funding expected to be “extremely high”.

Aberdeen City Council and Getabout, a partnership promoting sustainable travel, are behind a Let’s Clear the Air campaign to provide information for everyone trying to navigate their way around the city centre once the zone is enforced.

A spokesperson for Let’s Clear the Air said: “With only a few weeks to go until the LEZ becomes operational, we would remind motorists to double check if their vehicle is compliant and take advantage of the LEZ Retrofit Fund if that vehicle is used for business purposes.

“The purpose of the LEZ is to help make the city centre a cleaner, greener, healthier and more attractive place in which to live, work and play, while still being accessible to all and with clear health benefits for residents, visitors and future generations.”

To check eligibility and request an LEZ Retrofit Fund application form, visit energysavingtrust.org.uk/grants-and-loans/low-emission-zone-retrofit-fund/