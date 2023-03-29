Husband and wife team behind Orkney’s first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer a piece of liquid history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband and wife team behind Orkney’s first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer a piece of liquid history

Casks go on sale priced at £4,750

By Kelly Wilson
Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux

Work is to begin on the first new whisky distillery to be built in Orkney in 138 years with enthusiasts being offered the chance to own a piece of its history.

Husband and wife team Stuart and Adelle Brown are expanding Deerness Distillery with the move into whisky production.

Construction on the £800,000 project is due to start in the summer.

It is expected to create a up to 15 jobs across distilling, production, catering, retail and seasonal staff when completed by Spring next year.

To mark the development, they are launching the sale of 200 casks of its inaugural release single malt priced at £4,750 each.

Plans were approved last year to create a new whisky stillhouse and a new café, shop and visitors’ space to the East Mainland site.

‘Incredible dram’

Mr Brown said: “We are excited to announce this opportunity to invest in the future of Deerness Distillery and Orkney.

“Our upcoming signature dram draws inspiration from the rugged, coastal environment surrounding the site, while our plans for oat and rye whiskies using locally sourced grains showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional whisky making.

“By selling a stake in this new chapter for Deerness Distillery, we’re not only sharing our passion for Orkney whisky, but also inviting our customers to join us on our journey.

Stuart &amp; Adelle Brown are opening a whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux

“We’re certain that our first casks will develop into an incredible dram, and we can’t wait to taste the results of our hard work.”

The couple initially set up the business in 2016 before opening the distillery and
launching their first products the following year.

The couple enjoyed making their own gins as a hobby before realising it was a passion they wanted to explore professionally.

Employment opportunities

Mr Brown, a chartered engineer to trade, designed and built the current distillery and the business has continued to grow ever since producing not only gin but also whisky and liquers.

The test still used by Deerness Distillery co-founders Adelle and Stuart Brown. Image: Deerness Distillery

Talking about the expansion into whisky production Mr Brown said: “We had always planned to expand our range beyond gin, vodka and liqueurs and move into the exciting world of whisky.

“Our goal is to produce a variety of malt and different cask whiskies, including 100% Orkney whisky made with locally grown grains malted here at the distillery.

“We also hope that our new-look distillery will become a valuable source of employment in the area, offering opportunities in distilling, production, catering, retail, and seasonal staff.”

The sale goes live at noon Wednesday.

Tags

Conversation

