Husband and wife team behind Orkney’s first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer a piece of liquid history

Work is to begin on the first new whisky distillery to be built in Orkney in 138 years with enthusiasts being offered the chance to own a piece of its history.

Husband and wife team Stuart and Adelle Brown are expanding Deerness Distillery with the move into whisky production.

Construction on the £800,000 project is due to start in the summer.

It is expected to create a up to 15 jobs across distilling, production, catering, retail and seasonal staff when completed by Spring next year.

To mark the development, they are launching the sale of 200 casks of its inaugural release single malt priced at £4,750 each.

Plans were approved last year to create a new whisky stillhouse and a new café, shop and visitors’ space to the East Mainland site.

‘Incredible dram’

Mr Brown said: “We are excited to announce this opportunity to invest in the future of Deerness Distillery and Orkney.

“Our upcoming signature dram draws inspiration from the rugged, coastal environment surrounding the site, while our plans for oat and rye whiskies using locally sourced grains showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional whisky making.

“By selling a stake in this new chapter for Deerness Distillery, we’re not only sharing our passion for Orkney whisky, but also inviting our customers to join us on our journey.

“We’re certain that our first casks will develop into an incredible dram, and we can’t wait to taste the results of our hard work.”

The couple initially set up the business in 2016 before opening the distillery and

launching their first products the following year.

The couple enjoyed making their own gins as a hobby before realising it was a passion they wanted to explore professionally.

Employment opportunities

Mr Brown, a chartered engineer to trade, designed and built the current distillery and the business has continued to grow ever since producing not only gin but also whisky and liquers.

Talking about the expansion into whisky production Mr Brown said: “We had always planned to expand our range beyond gin, vodka and liqueurs and move into the exciting world of whisky.

“Our goal is to produce a variety of malt and different cask whiskies, including 100% Orkney whisky made with locally grown grains malted here at the distillery.

“We also hope that our new-look distillery will become a valuable source of employment in the area, offering opportunities in distilling, production, catering, retail, and seasonal staff.”

The sale goes live at noon Wednesday.