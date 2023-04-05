No scores to settle for Neil Gauld as Banks o’ Dee face Inverurie Locos in Highland League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No scores to settle for Neil Gauld as Banks o’ Dee face Inverurie Locos in Highland League Cup final

The sides clash at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea in Saturday’s showpiece.

By Callum Law
Neil Gauld, left, of Banks o' Dee and Inverurie Locos' Andy Reid are looking forward to the Highland League Cup final.
Banks o’ Dee’s Neil Gauld says he has no point to prove as he prepares to face former club Inverurie Locos in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

Striker Gauld was released by the Railwaymen last summer and joined Breedon Highland League newcomers Dee.

Although his Harlaw Park departure came as a surprise, the 35-year-old is treating the final this weekend like any other game.

He said: “I don’t feel like I’ve got a point to prove. I’ve maybe looked back and sometimes felt like that.

“But, at the end of the day, I’m Inverurie’s all-time record scorer with 286 goals and I’ve got 360 goals at Highland League level.

“To be honest, they’ve maybe got more to prove to me – I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove in the Highland League.

“You couldn’t really write it that we’re playing Locos in the final.

“It’s a year since I had my testimonial dinner and I was thinking I’d be finishing up with Locos and, a year on, I’m up against them in the League Cup final.

“I didn’t see it coming, but football moves quickly and I’ve enjoyed it at Banks o’ Dee.

“I’ll be playing against a lot of good friends. We’re all very familiar, but you put that to one side and treat it as any other game of football.”

Keeper pleased to have final say

Gauld played in Inverurie’s two Highland League Cup successes in 2008 and 2009.

In goal for the second of those triumphs was current Locos No1 Andy Reid.

The 38-year-old custodian is determined to try to shut his good friend and former team-mate out this weekend.

Reid is also eager to try to win another piece of silverware as Inverurie look to claim their first trophy since December 2016.

He said: “Neil’s only scored one goal against me, which was a penalty in the league game earlier in the season.

“Hopefully that continues to be the case.

“I know he’ll be eager to score, but hopefully we can keep him quiet.

Inverurie celebrate their last Highland League Cup triumph in 2009 with Neil Gauld, pictured third from right in the front row, and Andy Reid fifth from right in the front row

“He’s a really hard player to play against. I’ve heard a lot of centre-halves, including guys like Eric Watson, saying how tough he is to play against, so we’ll have to be on our toes and do our job well.

“It’s a long time since we won those two League Cups back-to-back and I’m not getting any younger, so it’s good to have another chance – you never know when it might be your last final.

“That adds to the motivation because when you get to my age you want to win any final you get to, because you never know if you’ll get another chance.

“It’s good to be back in a final. It’s been far too long since the club won anything.”

