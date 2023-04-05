No scores to settle for Neil Gauld as Banks o’ Dee face Inverurie Locos in Highland League Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee’s Neil Gauld says he has no point to prove as he prepares to face former club Inverurie Locos in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

The sides clash at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea in Saturday’s showpiece.

Striker Gauld was released by the Railwaymen last summer and joined Breedon Highland League newcomers Dee.

Although his Harlaw Park departure came as a surprise, the 35-year-old is treating the final this weekend like any other game.

He said: “I don’t feel like I’ve got a point to prove. I’ve maybe looked back and sometimes felt like that.

“But, at the end of the day, I’m Inverurie’s all-time record scorer with 286 goals and I’ve got 360 goals at Highland League level.

“To be honest, they’ve maybe got more to prove to me – I don’t think I’ve got anything to prove in the Highland League.

Next Saturday, Dee take on Locos in the Highland League Cup Final! 🏆 Join us over the course of this week as we enjoy the build up to the game at Bellslea Park. pic.twitter.com/1j5VpJQ2Oo — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) April 2, 2023

“You couldn’t really write it that we’re playing Locos in the final.

“It’s a year since I had my testimonial dinner and I was thinking I’d be finishing up with Locos and, a year on, I’m up against them in the League Cup final.

“I didn’t see it coming, but football moves quickly and I’ve enjoyed it at Banks o’ Dee.

“I’ll be playing against a lot of good friends. We’re all very familiar, but you put that to one side and treat it as any other game of football.”

Keeper pleased to have final say

Gauld played in Inverurie’s two Highland League Cup successes in 2008 and 2009.

In goal for the second of those triumphs was current Locos No1 Andy Reid.

The 38-year-old custodian is determined to try to shut his good friend and former team-mate out this weekend.

Reid is also eager to try to win another piece of silverware as Inverurie look to claim their first trophy since December 2016.

He said: “Neil’s only scored one goal against me, which was a penalty in the league game earlier in the season.

“Hopefully that continues to be the case.

“I know he’ll be eager to score, but hopefully we can keep him quiet.

“He’s a really hard player to play against. I’ve heard a lot of centre-halves, including guys like Eric Watson, saying how tough he is to play against, so we’ll have to be on our toes and do our job well.

“It’s a long time since we won those two League Cups back-to-back and I’m not getting any younger, so it’s good to have another chance – you never know when it might be your last final.

“That adds to the motivation because when you get to my age you want to win any final you get to, because you never know if you’ll get another chance.

“It’s good to be back in a final. It’s been far too long since the club won anything.”