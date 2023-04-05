Ranching out: Edrington becomes majority shareholder in Wyoming Whiskey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spirits producer Edrington has become the majority shareholder in a company that makes “ultra-premium” bourbon and rye whiskey in the US.

The deal sees the Scottish drinks company build on the existing stake it took in Wyoming Whiskey in 2018 and moving to an 80% shareholding.

Led by founding shareholders, Kate Mead, Brad Mead and David DeFazio, Wyoming Whiskey will continue to be distilled in the town of Kirby where it employs 37 staff.

Since joining the Edrington portfolio in 2018, Wyoming Whiskey has been part of the company’s “partnership brands” business unit.

During that time, the brand has grown volume and value in the US faster than the ultra-premium American whiskey category.

Partnership brands director Jane Graham said: “With a compelling brand story and its inherent scarcity, Wyoming Whiskey is a good fit for Edrington’s ultra-premium strategy.

“Our majority shareholding gives Edrington the opportunity to get closer than ever to every aspect of Wyoming Whiskey and increase investment behind the brand.”

Founding shareholder Brad Mead added: “Our partnership with Edrington over the past five years has been extraordinarily productive.

Estate Brands include Highland Park and The Glenrothes single malts

“Edrington’s track record of creating whiskeys and building authentic brands makes the company a good partner going forward.”

Edrington estate brands MD Suzy Smith now adds Wyoming Whiskey to her portfolio, alongside Highland Park and The Glenrothes single malt Scotch Whiskies.

Ms Smith said: “After five years of growth as part of our partnership brands team, we are happy with the potential of Wyoming Whiskey and believe it will contribute to Edrington’s vision and become a prestige American whiskey brand under our stewardship.”

Edrington CEO Scott McCroskie said that taking a majority shareholding in Wyoming Whiskey was a logical step for both Edrington and the brand, noting: “The ultra-premium American Whiskey category is going through a period of rapid growth.”

About Wyoming Whiskey

At the facility in Kirby the company distills corn, wheat, barley, rye and water from the Big Horn Basin.

In the past decade Wyoming Whiskey has earned recognition for bourbon and rye whiskeys, including its Small Batch and Outryder expressions, as well as a range of limited editions, notably the 10 Year Anniversary Edition and the National Parks series.

Edrington’s principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £322 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961.