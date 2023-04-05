Ranching out: Edrington becomes majority shareholder in Wyoming Whiskey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ranching out: Edrington becomes majority shareholder in Wyoming Whiskey

Brand has grown volume and value in the US faster than the ultra-premium American Whiskey category. 

By Simon Warburton
Two people on horseback
Founding shareholders Kate and Brad Mead. Wyoming Whiskey Image: Edrington.

Spirits producer Edrington has become the majority shareholder in a company that makes “ultra-premium” bourbon and rye whiskey in the US.

The deal sees the Scottish drinks company build on the existing stake it took in Wyoming Whiskey in 2018 and moving to an 80% shareholding.

Led by founding shareholders, Kate Mead, Brad Mead and David DeFazio, Wyoming Whiskey will continue to be distilled in the town of Kirby where it employs 37 staff.

Since joining the Edrington portfolio in 2018, Wyoming Whiskey has been part of the company’s “partnership brands” business unit.

Wyoming Whiskey Distillery
Wyoming Whiskey Distillery. Image: Edrington.

During that time, the brand has grown volume and value in the US faster than the ultra-premium American whiskey category.

Partnership brands director Jane Graham said: “With a compelling brand story and its inherent scarcity, Wyoming Whiskey is a good fit for Edrington’s ultra-premium strategy.

“Our majority shareholding gives Edrington the opportunity to get closer than ever to every aspect of Wyoming Whiskey and increase investment behind the brand.”

Founding shareholder Brad Mead added: “Our partnership with Edrington over the past five years has been extraordinarily productive.

Estate Brands include Highland Park and The Glenrothes single malts

“Edrington’s track record of creating whiskeys and building authentic brands makes the company a good partner going forward.”

Edrington estate brands MD Suzy Smith now adds Wyoming Whiskey to her portfolio, alongside Highland Park and The Glenrothes single malt Scotch Whiskies.

Ms Smith said: “After five years of growth as part of our partnership brands team, we are happy with the potential of Wyoming Whiskey and believe it will contribute to Edrington’s vision and become a prestige American whiskey brand under our stewardship.”

Suzy Smith Managing Director of Estate Brands.
Edrington Estate Brands MD Suzy Smith. Image: Edrington.<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

Edrington CEO Scott McCroskie said that taking a majority shareholding in Wyoming Whiskey was a logical step for both Edrington and the brand, noting: “The ultra-premium American Whiskey category is going through a period of rapid growth.”

About Wyoming Whiskey

At the facility in Kirby the company distills corn, wheat, barley, rye and water from the Big Horn Basin.

In the past decade Wyoming Whiskey has earned recognition for bourbon and rye whiskeys, including its Small Batch and Outryder expressions, as well as a range of limited editions, notably the 10 Year Anniversary Edition and the National Parks series.

Edrington’s principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated £322 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961.

[[title]]

[[text]]
