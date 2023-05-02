Lismore mum cleans up after using redundancy cash to start up soap business

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Roxanne MacColl was made redundant she decided it was time to see if she could turn her soap making hobby in to a business.

The 42-year-old used her redundancy money to invest in some new equipment bringing to life Shepherd’s Cottage Soaps.

Two years later Lismore resident Ms MacColl has built a thriving artisan soap and body care business create everything from individual bars of soap to luxury gift boxes.

The mum-of-two said: “My soap making started out as a hobby. I was made redundant from my job in our local primary school in 2021, and decided to take the opportunity to see if I could turn it into a business.

“My passion is for soap making – I’m not sure if running a business will ever be a passion, right now it’s more like a learning curve that is shaped like a roller coaster!”

Time is true investment

Ms MacColl was supported in her decision by husband Donald who works as a shepherd, giving inspiration to her business name.

She said: “I used my redundancy money and some savings to keep the bills paid, and invested a small amount in larger equipment.

“The true investment was in time, though – time to learn, time to develop products, time to make mistakes, without having to worry about the business already contributing to the household.

“I am incredibly lucky to have such a supportive husband, who picks up a lot of slack while I continue to learn, develop and make mistakes!

“This has meant that my investment so far has been relatively low – less than £10,000, and that I have very little debt. However, as I learn more and my goals become clearer, more investment might be necessary.”

‘Value for money’

Starting a business has not been without its challenges, especially with the current cost-of-living crisis and rapidly increasing costs for ingredients.

Ms MacColl, mum to seven-year-old twins Beatrix and Morag, said: “It is making me look harder for suppliers, and really think about value versus cost, so that I can keep my prices as low as possible.

“Handmade soap made with quality ingredients is a luxury item. When you can buy soap for less than a pound at some shops customers must know that they are getting the best value for their money when they choose to spend it with me.”

Future goals

Looking towards growing Shepherd’s Cottage Soaps Ms MacColl is hoping to keep providing job opportunities for local residents.

She said: “My main aim for my business is to take that idea further, and to reach a point where I can build and develop a work space where I can make my products, hold workshops and events, and provide employment and opportunities for other people on the island.

“My achievements have been small, but each a step forward. Managing to keep going, seeing my wholesale orders grow, seeing the stock moving in and out of the house faster than I can make it.

“I am lucky to be able to work from home and stay on the island with my part time job.

“Being employed, and sometimes being able to employ people myself, on the island makes our whole community more sustainable, and this might be the achievement I’m most proud of.”