Gallery: North Sea oil and gas workers on the picket line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Gallery: North Sea oil and gas workers on the picket line

Thousands down tools in battle over pay and conditions

Around 1,300 workers are striking as unrest in the North Sea comes to a head. Image: Unite Offshore
Around 1,300 workers are striking as unrest in the North Sea comes to a head. Image: Unite Offshore
By Hamish Penman

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

(Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules consults over fresh job cuts after Next takeover
The new committee for the north area pictured at the recent AGM in Inverness.
Sally takes on SAYFC north chair role
RSABI chief executive Carol Maclaren with Sarah Shorrock of Ross Agri Services; and Martin Ross, managing director of the firm.
Ross Agri Services raises £26,000 for RSABI
Glen Shira Forest offers a rare opportunity to purchase a high yielding sizeable commercial conifer forest with a mixed age structure.
£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows
Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) on Park lane march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.
Government must negotiate with unions to resolve strikes, academies leader says
Around 1.5 million tax credits renewal packs for the 2023-24 tax year will be issued to people from early next month, HM Revenue & Customs has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tax credits renewal packs to be sent out from early May
First Direct and HSBC UK have apologised after disruption to their services on Tuesday morning (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Banks apologise to customers following disruption to services on Tuesday
Marion Chapman
North-east cyber security expert up for award after coming out of retirement
More people are concerned about their finances and ability to cover essential costs, research for Nationwide Building Society has indicated (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘67% worried about personal finances and ability to cover essentials’
Santander UK has recorded a jump in its profits and income despite warning over a weaker housing market and inflation continuing to hit householders who face ‘difficult decisions’ in the months ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)
Santander warns over stalling mortgage market and weaker consumer spending

Most Read

1
Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
4
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
5
serious assault forres
Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres
6
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
7
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
8
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
9
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
10
Duncan Murray with Judy Murray on the tennis court.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum
A man was found injured on Cairngorm Drive, in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen, shortly after 9am this morning. Image: Google Street View.
Man found injured on Aberdeen Street
A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
Aberdeen teacher 'living with hope' for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends
Aberdeen captain for the day, Ross McCrorie, in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willer Miller: Aberdeen must not sell 'Rolls Royce' Ross McCrorie for £2 million
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stubbings was drink-driving and had a knife Picture shows; Paul Stubbings Tain Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver had knife 'for protection'
Aberdeen Women players Madison Finnie, left, and Millie Urquhart, right. Image: Shutterstock
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen Women might be SWPL 1's youngest side - but duo's stats show…
Richard Hanratty, left, and Steven McDonald admitted repeatedly releasing their lurchers to hunt hares. Image: DC Thomson.
Pair handed 11 year dog ban after hare is killed during illegal coursing
Pictured from left to right: Johnny Crawford of Formartine United, Jack McKenzie of Turriff United and Liam Grant of Strathspey Thistle who have all extended their contracts with their respective clubs. Collage created by Callum Law on 24/4/2023 - Crawford and McKenzie pics by Jasperimage, Grant pic by Donald Cameron
Formartine, Turriff and Strathspey players pen extensions
Barrie Edmond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Golf: Bon Accord's Barrie Edmond thinks Evening Express Champion of Champions hat-trick is getting…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]