How an Aberdeen catering firm’s move to employee ownership took it to new heights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How an Aberdeen catering firm’s move to employee ownership took it to new heights

The boss of the firm says it is "flying" after it moved to employee ownership last year to safeguard jobs.

By Gavin Harper
Fresh-Jet Catering founder John Hume. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fresh-Jet Catering founder John Hume. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The boss of an in-flight catering firm that operates at Aberdeen International Airport says the business is thriving nearly a year on from his decision to hand control to its employees.

Fresh-Jet Catering moved to employee ownership last summer.

Founder and managing director John Hume made the move to secure local jobs. He felt a sale to a third party might jeopardise that.

Now, Mr Hume says the business has a growth rate well into double digits, and he expects this to triple over the next three years.

He said: “We have been doing well since lockdown. We put staff on furlough during the pandemic and tightened our belts, whereas other companies struggled because they couldn’t get their staff back.

“The employee ownership has been very well received. Everyone is really pulling together and it’s looking like a bright future for Fresh-Jet.”

The catering firm operates across nine airports in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Impact of rising costs on Fresh-Jet Catering

Mr Hume has been thrilled with the recent success of the firm despite facing “huge” challenges of rising costs.

“Our energy costs have doubled in some cases,” he said.

“We’ve got a landside unit in Aberdeen, which is about 6,000sq ft, so there’s an expense there.

“In Dundee, that’s where most of our preparation is done, so that’s a big outlay as well.

Fresh-Jet Catering operates at nine airports, including Aberdeen and Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Fuel costs crucified us but we’re coming out the other end of it.”

The business has also invested in its first electric vehicle. Mr Hume hopes to add up to six more across its UK sites in the next two to three years.

In-flight catering business ‘thriving’

Since launching in 2007, Fresh-Jet has grown revenue to £2.7 million a year.

It is set to grow further this year. Mr Hume predicts it will double its turnover before the end of the year.

And he hopes to create more jobs in Dundee, where the firm makes its in-flight meals.

Some of Fresh-Jet Catering’s in-flight meals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Hume said he plans to remain involved in the Dundee-headquartered business before eventually handing over control.

He added: “I’ll be around for the next couple of years yet to make sure the ship is steered in the right course.

“The people on the management team are excellent.

“I’ve no doubt they’ll continue to thrive, but I’m going to be in the background to make sure I’m here to answer any questions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
2
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Delays at Stonehaven as A92 still closed at Bridge of Muchalls 19 HOURS after…
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Doubt over future of popular Inverness cafe Utopia after owner announces he is stepping…
4
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
5
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
5
6
David Smith was driving a blue Ford Transit van when he was stopped by police. Image: Shutterstock.
Worker whose van was ‘reeking of cannabis’ is disqualified from driving
7
The Montrose Playhouse opened in 2021, passionately supported by locals (Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Community-focused Montrose Playhouse is a great example of what Aberdeen’s Belmont cinema…
8
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
9
Kilcluan House will be upgraded to meet modern living demands.
New purpose for Elgin offices, transformation of Georgian home and new home for coffee…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Andrew Grant leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by David McPhee/DC Thomson Date; 28/04/2023
Driver caught slumped in hire van due to cocktail of drugs later caught drink-driving

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]