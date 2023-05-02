How an Aberdeen catering firm’s move to employee ownership took it to new heights

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of an in-flight catering firm that operates at Aberdeen International Airport says the business is thriving nearly a year on from his decision to hand control to its employees.

Fresh-Jet Catering moved to employee ownership last summer.

Founder and managing director John Hume made the move to secure local jobs. He felt a sale to a third party might jeopardise that.

Now, Mr Hume says the business has a growth rate well into double digits, and he expects this to triple over the next three years.

He said: “We have been doing well since lockdown. We put staff on furlough during the pandemic and tightened our belts, whereas other companies struggled because they couldn’t get their staff back.

“The employee ownership has been very well received. Everyone is really pulling together and it’s looking like a bright future for Fresh-Jet.”

The catering firm operates across nine airports in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Impact of rising costs on Fresh-Jet Catering

Mr Hume has been thrilled with the recent success of the firm despite facing “huge” challenges of rising costs.

“Our energy costs have doubled in some cases,” he said.

“We’ve got a landside unit in Aberdeen, which is about 6,000sq ft, so there’s an expense there.

“In Dundee, that’s where most of our preparation is done, so that’s a big outlay as well.

“Fuel costs crucified us but we’re coming out the other end of it.”

The business has also invested in its first electric vehicle. Mr Hume hopes to add up to six more across its UK sites in the next two to three years.

In-flight catering business ‘thriving’

Since launching in 2007, Fresh-Jet has grown revenue to £2.7 million a year.

It is set to grow further this year. Mr Hume predicts it will double its turnover before the end of the year.

And he hopes to create more jobs in Dundee, where the firm makes its in-flight meals.

Mr Hume said he plans to remain involved in the Dundee-headquartered business before eventually handing over control.

He added: “I’ll be around for the next couple of years yet to make sure the ship is steered in the right course.

“The people on the management team are excellent.

“I’ve no doubt they’ll continue to thrive, but I’m going to be in the background to make sure I’m here to answer any questions.”