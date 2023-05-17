Highland golf club’s pride as it’s voted best in Scotland at Scottish Hospitality Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland golf club’s pride as it’s voted best in Scotland at Scottish Hospitality Awards

A number of north and north-east businesses were celebrated at the prestigious awards.

By Gavin Harper
Nairn Golf Club has been named club of the year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Nairn Golf Club has been named club of the year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Highland golf club has been named the best in Scotland at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Nairn Golf Club, which has hosted the Walker Cup, Curtis Cup and the Amateur Championship, was named Golf Club of the Year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

A spokesperson said they were “proud” to have won the prize.

They added: “The award is a credit to all the hard work that is put in by our staff, members and volunteers at Nairn every day.”

Elsewhere, The Bay in Dunbeath won Restaurant of the Year.

And the Fife Arms in Braemar scooped the Best Dining Experience prize.

The hotel was opened four years ago after an extensive restoration to return the building to its former glory.

The then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay officially opened the refurbished Fife Arms in Braemar following its refurbishment.

At the time, it was officially opened by the then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, Charles and Camilla.

Other north and north-east winners at the awards, now in their sixth year, included MacGochan’s on Mull. It was crowned Live Entertainment Venue/Nightclub of the Year.

Praise for industry’s ‘remarkable’ talent

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Scottish Hospitality Awards has once again showcased the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.

“The 2023 winners have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners and nominees and wish them continued success.”

List of north and north-east winners at Scottish Hospitality Awards

  • Restaurant of the Year (North): The Bay Dunbeath (Dunbeath)
  • Restaurant of the Year: The Bay Dunbeath (Dunbeath)
  • Best Hotel General Manager: Hilton Grand Vacations Club Craigendarroch Suites Scotland (Ballater)
  • Best Dining Experience: The Fife Arms (Ballater)
  • Best Golf Club: The Nairn Golf Club (Nairn)
  • Live Entertainment Venue/Nightclub of the Year: MacGochan’s (Isle of Mull)
  • Pub/Inn of the Year (North): The Inver Inn (Tain)
  • Hotel of the Year (North): Albert Hotel (Kirkwall)
  • Bed & Breakfast of the Year (North): Old Drynie House Bed and Breakfast (Inverness)
  • Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (North): Eleven Restaurant & Bar(Stornoway)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]