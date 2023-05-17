Highland golf club’s pride as it’s voted best in Scotland at Scottish Hospitality Awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland golf club has been named the best in Scotland at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Nairn Golf Club, which has hosted the Walker Cup, Curtis Cup and the Amateur Championship, was named Golf Club of the Year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

A spokesperson said they were “proud” to have won the prize.

They added: “The award is a credit to all the hard work that is put in by our staff, members and volunteers at Nairn every day.”

Elsewhere, The Bay in Dunbeath won Restaurant of the Year.

And the Fife Arms in Braemar scooped the Best Dining Experience prize.

The hotel was opened four years ago after an extensive restoration to return the building to its former glory.

At the time, it was officially opened by the then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, Charles and Camilla.

Other north and north-east winners at the awards, now in their sixth year, included MacGochan’s on Mull. It was crowned Live Entertainment Venue/Nightclub of the Year.

Praise for industry’s ‘remarkable’ talent

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Scottish Hospitality Awards has once again showcased the remarkable talent and exceptional standards within Scotland’s vibrant hospitality industry.

“The 2023 winners have consistently demonstrated excellence, innovation, and dedication in their respective categories, setting the benchmark for quality and service within the Scottish hospitality industry.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners and nominees and wish them continued success.”

List of north and north-east winners at Scottish Hospitality Awards

Restaurant of the Year (North): The Bay Dunbeath (Dunbeath)

Restaurant of the Year: The Bay Dunbeath (Dunbeath)

Best Hotel General Manager: Hilton Grand Vacations Club Craigendarroch Suites Scotland (Ballater)

Best Dining Experience: The Fife Arms (Ballater)

Best Golf Club: The Nairn Golf Club (Nairn)

Live Entertainment Venue/Nightclub of the Year: MacGochan’s (Isle of Mull)

Pub/Inn of the Year (North): The Inver Inn (Tain)

Hotel of the Year (North): Albert Hotel (Kirkwall)

Bed & Breakfast of the Year (North): Old Drynie House Bed and Breakfast (Inverness)

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (North): Eleven Restaurant & Bar(Stornoway)