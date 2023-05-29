Aberdeen founder who felt like ‘spare part’ on placement now wants to empower future generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen founder who felt like ‘spare part’ on placement now wants to empower future generation

Owner Cerri McDonald didn't get a chance to be "hands on" and is a firm believer in nurturing talent.

By Kelly Wilson
Sarah Kelly, Cerri McDonald and Annie Buchan of Prospect 13. Image: Prospect 13
Sarah Kelly, Cerri McDonald and Annie Buchan of Prospect 13. Image: Prospect 13

Nurturing and developing future talent is top of the agenda for Aberdeen marketing firm Prospect 13.

For the past two years owner Cerri McDonald has had Robert Gordon University students carry out their placement at the agency.

And due to their hard-work she has offered them both jobs at the end of their three-month stint.

Sarah Kelly and Annie Buchan, who both studied digital marketing, are now employees of the Bridge of Don based firm.

Cerri, who founded the business in 2018, said: “My intention was never that I’d be hiring them. That wasn’t part of the plan. It just naturally evolved.

“From a business perspective it’s a good chance to get a little bit of extra support during a busy period if you have specific projects in mind.

“But very quickly once Sarah was in I thought we could be doing with her all the time.”

Personal experience a driver

Cerri’s willingness to take part in the student placement programme stems from her own personal belief in helping encourage future development.

The company strapline is “Improving your future outlook”.

Cerri said: “From a personal perspective I never had the same help as the girls when I was at university. I had a degree very similar to them and my placement was three months in an agency and it was terrible.

Sarah Kelly has won an award for her time at Prospect 13. Image: Prospect 13 

“I didn’t get to be hands on like I encouraged Sarah and Annie to be. I wasn’t given any empowerment to do anything on my placement so it became boring. You felt like a spare part.

“When I was considering doing it I very much was thinking I’m going to have them as a member of the team with responsibilities and tasks to do.

“That was my driver from a personal experience.”

Award winning

Sarah, 23, completed her placement at Prospect 13 last year and worked part-time while completing her honours. She is now full-time in her role as digital marketing specialist.

Last month Sarah and the Prospect 13 team picked up the Northern Star business award for student placement.

She said: “You can’t value enough taking the pressure off of trying to get a graduation job and experience.

“I already have 18 months experience in an agency. You can’t put a price on that.

“I was expecting to be in for three months. Learn as much as I can and then away again.

“It’s been a really great experience for me.”

Former Fraserburgh Academy student Annie is currently working part-time at the agency until she completes the final year of her honours.

The digital marketing enthusiast said: “It’s been amazing. I didn’t know what to expect coming in to it.

Annie Buchan will complete her studies while working part-time at Prospect 13. Image: Prospect 13

“I imagined it would just be three months but I’ve grew to learn so much and love the course even more.

“I feel so much better going back in to my fourth year with everything I’ve learned. It doesn’t stress me out anymore.”

Prospect 13 supports an evolving range of businesses across the oil and gas, education, technology, IT, professional services, automotive, financial and commercial property sectors.

