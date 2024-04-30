Popular Elgin entertainment venue reveals extension plans which will house new soft play zone

A well-known Elgin entertainment venue has revealed plans to build an extension.

For the last 10 years, Pinz Bowling has been operating successfully in Moycroft Industrial Estate in Elgin.

It is primarily an indoor bowling arena.

Now plans have been lodged to build an extension at the south west side of building.

S Reid Design is representing Darren Margach in the proposals.

What are the proposals at the Pinz Bowling?

The owners want to remove the current soft play area and relocate it into the proposed extension.

This play area will be much bigger and replace the existing play zone called Lunar Land.

This soft play zone will also be segregated away from the bowling alley which makes more sense for safety, design and revenue reasons.

Pinz Bowling removed the arcade during the pandemic to accommodate increased demand and more seating for the bowling lanes and the soft play area.

Now, they plan to reinstall the arcade and pool table in the former soft play area space.

These proposals will create around seven full-time jobs and is aimed at meeting the demand for such facilities in Elgin while attracting more visitors to the premises.

Inflatable theme park

Darren Margach is also the CEO of inflatable theme park operator Innoflate who already has centres in Aberdeen, Cumbernauld, Dundee and Livingston and Newport.

The firm’s parks include inflatable climbing walls, huge slides and assault courses.

Earlier this month, we revealed the firm had a bid to buy the Elgin Community Centre rejected by Moray Council officials.

The Press and Journal understood the decision to turn down Innoflate’s offer for the council-owned building took place behind closed doors at a full council meeting on March 6.

It is believed officials think they could get a better price for the building if they put it up for sale on the open market.

The firm had wanted to transform the building into a new activity centre.

It is no secret they have always wanted to open up an Elgin location.

However, insiders say the company is still working behind the scenes to try to open one.

Read more about Elgin regeneration