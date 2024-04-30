Popular Elgin entertainment venue reveals extension plans which will house new soft play zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Elgin entertainment venue reveals extension plans which will house new soft play zone

Pinz Bowling are behind the proposals.

By Sean McAngus
A well-known Elgin entertainment venue has revealed plans to build an extension.

For the last 10 years, Pinz Bowling has been operating successfully in Moycroft Industrial Estate in Elgin.

It is primarily an indoor bowling arena.

Now plans have been lodged to build an extension at the south west side of building.

S Reid Design is representing Darren Margach in the proposals.

What are the proposals at the Pinz Bowling?

Drawing impression of the extension. Image: S Reid Design

The owners want to remove the current soft play area and relocate it into the proposed extension.

This play area will be much bigger and replace the existing play zone called Lunar Land.

This soft play zone will also be segregated away from the bowling alley which makes more sense for safety, design and revenue reasons.

Pinz Bowling removed the arcade during the pandemic to accommodate increased demand and more seating for the bowling lanes and the soft play area.

Now, they plan to reinstall the arcade and pool table in the former soft play area space.

These proposals will create around seven full-time jobs and is aimed at meeting the demand for such facilities in Elgin while attracting more visitors to the premises.

Inflatable theme park

Darren Margach is also the CEO of inflatable theme park operator Innoflate who  already has centres in Aberdeen, Cumbernauld, Dundee and Livingston and Newport.

The firm’s parks include inflatable climbing walls, huge slides and assault courses.

Earlier this month, we revealed the firm had a bid to buy the Elgin Community Centre rejected by Moray Council officials.

The Press and Journal understood the decision to turn down Innoflate’s offer for the council-owned building took place behind closed doors at a full council meeting on March 6.

Our previous coverage about Innoflate.

It is believed officials think they could get a better price for the building if they put it up for sale on the open market.

The firm had wanted to transform the building into a new activity centre.

It is no secret they have always wanted to open up an Elgin location.

However, insiders say the company is still working behind the scenes to try to open one.

Read more about Elgin regeneration

Conversation