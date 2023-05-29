Crime & Courts Man cleared of throwing woman from second floor window in Aberdeen Sean Paxton said the woman chose to climb out of the window of her own free will after two days of consuming drugs. By David McPhee May 29 2023, 11.45am Share Man cleared of throwing woman from second floor window in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5776552/sean-paxton-irene-bloomer-second-storey-window-stafford-street-aberdeen/ Copy Link Irene Bloomer plummeted from the second floor window of a flat on Stafford Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]