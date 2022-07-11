John O’Groats ferry company goes up for sale for £1.25million

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ferry company that takes you from the far north of Scotland to the south of the Orkney islands has gone up for sale.

The owners of John O’Groats Ferries Limited have put the company up for sale for £1.25million, offering a lifestyle change for whoever takes on the job.

The company runs the passenger ferry between John O’Groats and a private pier in Burwick on South Ronaldsay.

As well as the twice-daily passenger service to the island in the summer season, linking with a bus to Kirkwall, the ferry runs wildlife cruises around the north of Scotland.

Ferry firm has been in family for decades

Fred Fermor, who owns the business with his wife Deborah, brother-in-law Ian Thomas and mother-in-law Sheila Thomas, said: “There is no dramatic reason for the sale – other than Deborah and I recently celebrated our 60th birthdays and my brother-in-law Ivor is not far behind.

“The business was started by my father-in-law Ian Thomas 50 years ago in 1971. His wife Sheila is still involved in the business, and she is now in her 80s.

“I have been here 30 years, Deborah has been here for 40 years and so has Ivor who is the skipper of the boat.

“It just seems like an appropriate juncture. We have worked every summer for the last 30, 40 and 50 years. It just seems to be the right time for us.”

Selling the job as a lifestyle change, Mr Fermor said he was looking for someone who lived in, or wanted to relocate to the north of Scotland.

Summer work only

He said: “The service runs daily from May to September and in the winter, new owners can take it easy, walk along empty beaches, relax by the fireside or jet to warmer climes.

“The business is based in John O’Groats, in the very north of Scotland.

“In mid-summer sun barely sets and orcas cruise past the little harbour with remarkable regularity.

“It’s near to the majestic Stacks of Duncansby where the company also runs daily wildlife cruises.

“The business comes with the purpose-built boat MV Pentland Venture and its own private pier on the Orkney Islands.”

He added: “It’s very reasonably priced too, at offers over £1.25million.”

Further details are available from the company by emailing contact@jogferry.co.uk