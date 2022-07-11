John O’Groats ferry company goes up for sale for £1.25million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

John O’Groats ferry company goes up for sale for £1.25million

By Louise Glen
July 11, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 6:41 pm
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas.
Fred and Deborah Fermor with Ivor Thomas.

A ferry company that takes you from the far north of Scotland to the south of the Orkney islands has gone up for sale.

The owners of John O’Groats Ferries Limited have put the company up for sale for £1.25million, offering a lifestyle change for whoever takes on the job.

The company runs the passenger ferry between John O’Groats and a private pier in Burwick on South Ronaldsay.

As well as the twice-daily passenger service to the island in the summer season, linking with a bus to Kirkwall, the ferry runs wildlife cruises around the north of Scotland.

Ferry firm has been in family for decades

The Jog ferry.

Fred Fermor, who owns the business with his wife Deborah, brother-in-law Ian Thomas and mother-in-law Sheila Thomas, said: “There is no dramatic reason for the sale – other than Deborah and I recently celebrated our 60th birthdays and my brother-in-law Ivor is not far behind.

“The business was started by my father-in-law Ian Thomas 50 years ago in 1971. His wife Sheila is still involved in the business, and she is now in her 80s.

“I have been here 30 years, Deborah has been here for 40 years and so has Ivor who is the skipper of the boat.

“It just seems like an appropriate juncture. We have worked every summer for the last 30, 40 and 50 years. It just seems to be the right time for us.”

Selling the job as a lifestyle change, Mr Fermor said he was looking for someone who lived in, or wanted to relocate to the north of Scotland.

Summer work only

He said: “The service runs daily from May to September and in the winter, new owners can take it easy, walk along empty beaches, relax by the fireside or jet to warmer climes.

John O’Groat Ferry the MV Pentland Venture.

“The business is based in John O’Groats, in the very north of Scotland.

“In mid-summer sun barely sets and orcas cruise past the little harbour with remarkable regularity.

“It’s near to the majestic Stacks of Duncansby where the company also runs daily wildlife cruises.

“The business comes with the purpose-built boat MV Pentland Venture and its own private pier on the Orkney Islands.”

John O’Groats ferry at the famous end of the mainland sign.

He added: “It’s very reasonably priced too, at offers over £1.25million.”

Further details are available from the company by emailing contact@jogferry.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]