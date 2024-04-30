HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn to retire from role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn to retire from role

By Press Association
HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn to retire from role (PA)
HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn to retire from role (PA)

HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn will retire from the bank after nearly five years in the role, the company has announced.

The banking giant announced Mr Quinn informed the board of his intention to retire from the role, with HSBC group chair Mark Tucker thanking him for leaving the bank in a “strong position”.

“Noel has had a long and distinguished 37-year career at the bank, and we are very grateful for his significant contribution to the group over many years,” Mr Tucker said.

“He has driven our transformation strategy and created a simpler, more focused business that delivers higher returns. The bank is in a strong position as it enters the next phase of development and growth.”

Mr Quinn said it had been a “privilege” to lead the company and that now is the “right time” for him to retire and lead a more balanced life.

“I never imagined when I started 37 years ago that I would have the honour of becoming group chief executive of this great bank,” Mr Quinn said.

“I am proud of what we have achieved, and it has only been possible because of the talent, dedication, and commitment of the people at HSBC.”

“After an intense five years, it is now the right time for me to get a better balance between my personal and business life. I intend to pursue a portfolio career going forward.”

The board has begun a process to find Mr Quinn’s successor. He will remain in the role for up to a year or until his replacement is found.

It comes as the company released their first quarter results, with the company reporting a pre-tax profit fall of 200 million dollars (£156 million) compared to the same time last year.

The company recorded 12.7 billion dollars (£10.1 billion) in pre-tax profit due to the sale of HSBC’s Canadian business.

HSBC’s net interest income — the difference between what it generates from loans and what it pays out for deposits — fell by 300 million dollars (£239 million).

The first quarter’s net interest income came in at 8.7 billion dollars (£6.9 billion).

The company recorded a 200 million dollar (£156 million) decrease in profit after tax compared to last year, dropping to 10.8 billion dollars (£8.6 billion), however, it recorded a 600 million dollar (£478 million) increase in revenue, to 20.8 billion dollars (£16.5 billion).

Mr Quinn said he was “pleased” with the company’s start to 2024.

“We completed the sale of our Canada business and agreed to the sale of our Argentina business, both of which allow us to focus on markets with higher-value international opportunities.”

“Our good profit performance of 12.7 billion dollars (£10.1 billion) in the first quarter has enabled us to continue rewarding our shareholders.”