Stirlingshire duo win two top awards at NBA Beef Expo

The supreme champion honours was Neil Slack's November 2022-born Limousin cross heifer.

By Katrina Macarthur
The champion and reserve winners with sponsor Thor Atkinson and judge Frank Page.
Heifers from two well-known exhibitors claimed the top accolades at the National Beef Association’s 2024 Beef Expo at J36 auction mart in Cumbria.

The show, which featured over 100 head of cattle, was judged by Northamptonshire farmer Frank Page, with the baby beef and young handlers classes judged by Jonathan Lyon, Lincolnshire.

Taking the supreme champion honours was Neil Slack’s November 2022-born Limousin cross heifer named Pepper from Penrith.

Shown by his niece Elizabeth, Neil’s champion was bought in September at Carlisle for £2,000 from breeders Malcolm Telfer and Helen Claxton.

Weighing 589kg, she is by Kinniside Novel.

Flying the flag for Scotland, Stirling duo Stewart and Lynsey Bett stood reserve overall champion with April 2023-born Limousin cross heifer Electra.

This one scaling 529kg was bred by Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Orkney, and was bought for £5,000 at Thainstone last September.

She stood champion calf at the Scottish Winter Fair.

Stewart and Lynsey also claimed the baby beef steer title with June 2023-born Pocket Rocket bred by JM and AM Lewis, Carmarthen.

Scaling 416kg, he was bought for £2,600 at Brecon last February where the duo judged and placed him steer championship.

The steer championship was won by the Duffton, Small and Wilkinson team, Leyburn, with an April 2023-born Limousin cross named Houdini.

Weighing 613kg, he is by Carnew Millreef and will now head north to Aberdeenshire to join Mr Duffton’s show team for the summer.

The baby beef championship was won by Gareth Small and Beth Wilkinson, Leyburn, with September 2023-born Limousin cross heifer Kind of Magic.

She is by Trueman Idol.

The reserve baby beef honours went to Kevin Ludgate, Bedfordshire, with 410kg, June 2023-born heifer Sexy Pants

She was bred by John Smith Jackson, having been purchased for £2,200 at Carlisle and is by Hightown Jacko.

