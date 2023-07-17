North Sea trade body plots route to £90 billion bounty for UK firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea trade body plots route to £90 billion bounty for UK firms

Offshore Energies UK's new 'roadmap' aims to boost jobs, economic growth, and innovation.

By Ryan Duff and Keith Findlay
Ross McAlpine, commercial director, TechnipFMC, Katy Heidenreich, supply chain and people director, OEUK, and Greig Dempster, product project manager, TechnipFMC.
l-r Ross McAlpine, commercial director, TechnipFMC, Katy Heidenreich, supply chain and people director, OEUK, and Greig Dempster, product project manager, TechnipFMC. Image: OEUK

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has launched a new “roadmap” it says can unlock £90 billion-worth of North Sea opportunities for the domestic supply chain.

It is aimed at making sure UK firms build and deliver the changes required to bring about a net-zero energy system.

According to OEUK, the wider offshore energy sector can invest up to £200bn in UK energy production and technology projects throughout the rest of this decade to help deliver government energy targets.

Harnessing the Potential

Its new blueprint for bringing about this investment, Harnessing the Potential, is the result of a partnership with Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

The document outlines how the UK can support jobs, economic growth, and innovation.

OEUK supply chain and people director Katy Heidenreich said: “Delivering the roadmap and building more energy projects in Britain could unlock £90bn of work for our offshore energy supply chain.

“This will support UK jobs, economic growth and innovation well in the future, while we cut emissions and continue to deliver secure supplies of energy.”

OEUK striving for the biggest prize possible for Britain-based companies

She added: “Delivering 100% of these projects through UK companies would make the size of the prize even bigger.”

OEUK is urging politicians to put more emphasis on creating an “energy future” built in the UK instead of shipped and sourced from abroad.

This will counter plans from other countries to attract supply chain investment, it said.

Katy Heidenreich, supply chain and people director at OEUK.

Ms Heidenreich added: “We need politicians of all parties to support the roadmap and our plans for at least half of these projects to be delivered in the UK.

“This means putting the UK workforce and industrial capabilities at the heart of decision-making on energy, supporting enduring policies that encourage companies to invest over decades and championing the talent on our doorsteps to a global market.”

Best case scenario

Harnessing the Potential outlines a best case scenario, where 50% of Britain’s energy strategy ambitions are delivered by the UK North Sea supply chain.

This would see 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity, 10GW of hydrogen production, 30 million tons of carbon captured and stored per year and the prioritisation of domestic oil and gas production over imports over the coming decade.

An alternative scenario based on lower investment would deliver opportunities worth only £60bn to UK supply chain companies, OEUK said.

Oil and gas will continue to drive the majority of opportunities for the supply chain until at least 2027, the trade body added.

A worker looks out at BP's Etap platform in the North Sea.
A worker looks out at BP’s Etap platform in the North Sea. Image: BP

Sarah Cridland, country manager in Britain for London, Houston and Paris-based energy services firm TechnipFMC, said: “We have a highly skilled workforce here in the UK, working to meet the needs of the energy industry, both now and in the future.

“What we know and can do now has clear applications in energy transition technologies.

“Our expertise in technology development and integration is an essential part of this transformation. And thanks to our historical investment here, we are in a good position to execute projects in this new frontier.”

