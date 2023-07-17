NHS Highland spending on outsourced radiology nearly doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Highland spending on outsourced radiology nearly doubles

NHS Highland paid private radiology firms over £1.4 million in 2022-23, up 95% on pre-pandemic spending.

By Alasdair Clark
NHS Highland Radiology; doctor looks at scan
Scottish Labour say the increased costs are down to poor workforce planning. Image: Shutterstock

Staffing issues have caused NHS Highland spending on private radiology services to soar by 95%.

Data obtained by Scottish Labour shows that over £46 million has been paid to private radiology firms by health boards across Scotland in the last five years.

Spending increased by 78% compared to pre-pandemic levels, climbing from £6.9 million in 2018-19 to more than £12.2 million in 2022-23.

NHS Highland spent £1.4 million outsourcing analysis and diagnosis of radiology tests such as X-rays and CT scans in 2022-23 – a 95% increase on 2018-19.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian was the only health board in Scotland that saw it’s spending on private radiology services decrease.

It paid out £747,457 in 2022-23, down from over £1 million in the year prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the the Royal College of Radiologists warned that all four UK nations were facing “chronic staff shortages” for important tests and treatments.

They say a lack of staff can lead to cancer patients facing “life-threatening” delays, with the situation predicted to worsen as the shortfall in skilled radiologists increases.

NHS outsourced radiology; CT Scan
Outsourcing allows the NHS to pay private firms to analyse images from CT and MRI scans. Image: Shutterstock.

It comes after The Press and Journal reported in January how some patients in Grampian were waiting almost five years for key diagnostic tests.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie branded the figures a “scandal”, saying they exposed “disastrous” NHS workforce planning by the SNP government.

Scottish Labour: NHS ‘stretched to breaking point’

Ms Baillie added: “While our NHS is stretched to breaking point, eye-watering sums of money are being handed over to private companies to plug staffing gaps.

“This is the cost of 16 years of disastrous workforce planning and financial mismanagement under the SNP.”

The MSP said warnings from experts had been ignored, with the situation now reaching crisis point as waiting times increase.

She added: “Humza Yousaf and his health secretary Michael Matheson need to take urgent action to address the recruitment crisis in the NHS and end this scandal.”

