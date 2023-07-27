CBRE staff in Aberdeen help raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support

Global property giant CBRE has raised £1 million for its UK charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support – doubling its initial fundraising target of £500,000.

The firm’s partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides specialist healthcare, information, and financial support to people affected by cancer, started in 2021.

Monumental fundraising effort

Some of the fundraising initiatives recently undertaken by CBRE’s team in Scotland include the Great Property Bike Ride, which saw employees cycling 76 miles across the Surrey hills, an 18-mile walk in Glasgow and a psychic night.

The “longest golf day” saw members of staff tee off at 4.45am and not finish until 8.30pm. The energetic group covered nearly 22 miles that day.

Staff in the north-east did their bit by taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk in June.

CBRE said the money raised had funded seven of Macmillan’s support line employees, who had already answered about 20,000 inquiries and unlocked nearly £5m of cash to support people living with cancer.

Steve Timbs, executive director and sponsor of CBRE UK’s charity partnership, added: “This is a very proud moment for us. This year has been a fantastic year for our partnership. We’ve run marathons, cycled, rowed, hiked and swum across the Channel.

“We’ve also logged more than 5,000 hours of volunteering, made 200-plus care packages for Macmillan and made over 300 calls to support people living with cancer.

“It’s been a tremendous team effort to reach this milestone moment.”

Emily Shelford, head of partnership management at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “In 2021 CBRE and Macmillan Cancer Support came together to tackle financial hardship and loneliness for people affected by cancer. Since then, people living with cancer in the UK have experienced social restrictions, rising energy bills, and a cost-of-living crisis. We are incredibly proud of CBRE for reaching the £1m milestone and are so grateful for the significant difference that this has made for the people we support.”