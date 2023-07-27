CBRE staff in Aberdeen help raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBRE staff in Aberdeen help raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support

Cycling, a 'longest golf day', psychic night and Aberdeen Kiltwalk are among fundraising events for the property group in Scotland.

By Keith Findlay
CBRE's Aberdeen Kiltwalk team.
CBRE's Aberdeen Kiltwalk team. Image: Smarts

Global property giant CBRE has raised £1 million for its UK charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support – doubling its initial fundraising target of £500,000.

The firm’s partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides specialist healthcare, information, and financial support to people affected by cancer, started in 2021.

Monumental fundraising effort

Some of the fundraising initiatives recently undertaken by CBRE’s team in Scotland include the Great Property Bike Ride, which saw employees cycling 76 miles across the Surrey hills, an 18-mile walk in Glasgow and a psychic night.

The “longest golf day” saw members of staff tee off at 4.45am and not finish until 8.30pm. The energetic group covered nearly 22 miles that day.

The "longest golf day"
The “longest golf day”. Image: Smarts

Staff in the north-east did their bit by taking part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk in June.

CBRE said the money raised had funded seven of Macmillan’s support line employees, who had  already answered about 20,000 inquiries and unlocked nearly £5m of cash to support people living with cancer.

Steve Timbs, executive director and sponsor of CBRE UK’s charity partnership, added: “This is a very proud moment for us. This year has been a fantastic year for our partnership. We’ve run marathons, cycled, rowed, hiked and swum across the Channel.

“We’ve also logged more than 5,000 hours of volunteering, made 200-plus care packages for Macmillan and made over 300 calls to support people living with cancer.

“It’s been a tremendous team effort to reach this milestone moment.”

We’ve run marathons, cycled, rowed, hiked and swum across the Channel.”

Steve Timbs, CBRE

Emily Shelford, head of partnership management at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “In 2021 CBRE and Macmillan Cancer Support came together to tackle financial hardship and loneliness for people affected by cancer. Since then, people living with cancer in the UK have experienced social restrictions, rising energy bills, and a cost-of-living crisis. We are incredibly proud of CBRE for reaching the £1m milestone and are so grateful for the significant difference that this has made for the people we support.”

