New Inverness tattoo parlour wants to help creative communities

A new tattoo shop, will open in Inverness this week, creating five new jobs.

Fasaidh Tattoo will open as 47 Church Street on August 1.

The new studio is owned by 30-year-old artist Eilidh Maclean with the new jobs including three tattoo artists.

Eilidh spent eight years in Dunfermline before returning to the Highlands to open her own business.

She said it took three months to renovate the building which was formerly Munro and Noble solicitors and estate agents.

Making Fasaidh Tattoo community centred important says owner

Eilidh said she named her business after Inverness’s growth. The name, Fasaidh, is Gaelic.

She said: “It means to grow, or something that is always growing.

“I feel like that’s Inverness. It has changed so much in a good way. Being part of that growth is one of my goals.

“I would like to be community centred and bring creative people together.”

Eilidh said several local creative groups helped the vision of Fasaidh Tattoo come to life.

She continued: “I put everything into it – blood sweat and tears.

“The unit needed a lot of work. It had no water or heating.

“It gave me a blank canvas to work with and now it’s exactly how I wanted to look like.”

Both of her parents and other family live in Inverness and she said it played a factor in her returning home.

Opportunities for global artists in spare room

Eilidh said a spare room at the new shop has allowed international artists an opportunity to bring their work to Inverness.

She said: “We already have a lot of guest artists from the UK, Spain and Holland who want to take their unique styles into our space.

“We want to make it a hub for bringing tattoo artists further afield into Inverness and bringing the chance for locals to be tattooed by them.”

The business has created an opportunity for James Morgan, who has joined the team as part of an apprenticeship.

Household music and Creative Sign and Print were involved in transforming the premises.

The parlour will sell prints and also look to sell artistic products such as spray painting material.