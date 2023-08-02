60 objections lodged against new Inverness bowling alley plans

Dozens of objections have been lodged against a proposal to turn an Inverness gym into a ten-pin bowling alley.

Plans for a new multi-million pound entertainment centre including a bowling alley and inflatable activity course were announced last month.

It has now been met with 60 public objections with one even calling it an “absolute travesty”.

The premises which is owned by Hercules Unit Trust currently houses a Sports Direct and an Everlast gym, both part of the Frasers Group.

If proposals get the go ahead from Highland Council, the Inverness shopping park facility will also house a diner, bar and amusements.

Losing gym facilities would impact mental and physical health says objections

Objections, including some from current employees, believe the change of facilities will have a negative affect on many people.

A comment from Cara Fraser said “there is no other gym/swimming pool available to this side of town (Culloden) in walking distance”.

Another objection claimed “there are not many gyms in Inverness with the facilities that are currently available at Everlast”.

It has also been objected to be a current employee of Sports Direct, Adam Gray, who said a negative impact would be the “loss of our jobs”.

He adds: “The main negative affect is the loss of our jobs.

“Many people in this unit have families to provide for, rent to pay and university to pay for.

“From the gym’s perspective, this will be a huge loss for those that have built a strong relationship with the employees and their fellow gym goers.

“I hear that many people that go to Everlast have suffered from gym anxiety, and have since then managed to ease into enjoying the gym. It would be unfair for those to have to start over.”

Another claimed change would have “a detrimental impact on the physical and mental health” of the gym’s members.

The gym also offers a swimming pool and facilities are currently used by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Response from members ‘amazing’ says Everlast fitness manager

The gym in Inverness currently has approximately 2,300 members and 300 children take swimming lessons in its facilities.

The planning application which was submitted said “the existing tenant wishes to vacate the premises”.

However, fitness manager Rory Latta said staff have been reassured by Everlast they don’t want to leave the building.

He said: “We’re like a community in here and it’s amazing to see the members fighting our corner. We’re one big family and the response from members is really good.

“In terms of staff, we have about 25-30 staff who would be impacted if plans go ahead.

“It left us and members with a lot of confusion, but we’re confident it’s not too big a deal at the moment, the last week has been very positive.”

The new plans say it would create 60 new jobs. The two existing businesses claim they employ around 50 staff.

Hercules Unit Trust has been asked to comment.

The building formerly played host to DW Sports fitness gym which closed in 2020 after the firm went into administration.