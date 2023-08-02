60 objections lodged against new Inverness bowling alley plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
60 objections lodged against new Inverness bowling alley plans

Plans were launched last month to turn the premises which currently holds Everlast Gym into an entertainment centre including an inflatable activity course.

By Alex Banks
Members of the gym have put their worries across in objections to the proposals. Image: Google Maps
Members of the gym have put their worries across in objections to the proposals. Image: Google Maps

Dozens of objections have been lodged against a proposal to turn an Inverness gym into a ten-pin bowling alley.

Plans for a new multi-million pound entertainment centre including a bowling alley and inflatable activity course were announced last month.

It has now been met with 60 public objections with one even calling it an “absolute travesty”.

The premises which is owned by Hercules Unit Trust currently houses a Sports Direct and an Everlast gym, both part of the Frasers Group.

If proposals get the go ahead from Highland Council, the Inverness shopping park facility will also house a diner, bar and amusements.

Losing gym facilities would impact mental and physical health says objections

Objections, including some from current employees, believe the change of facilities will have a negative affect on many people.

A comment from Cara Fraser said “there is no other gym/swimming pool available to this side of town (Culloden) in walking distance”.

Another objection claimed “there are not many gyms in Inverness with the facilities that are currently available at Everlast”.

It has also been objected to be a current employee of Sports Direct, Adam Gray, who said a negative impact would be the “loss of our jobs”.

He adds: “The main negative affect is the loss of our jobs.

“Many people in this unit have families to provide for, rent to pay and university to pay for.

“From the gym’s perspective, this will be a huge loss for those that have built a strong relationship with the employees and their fellow gym goers.

The location of the proposal in Inverness shopping park which has received criticism, located in red. Image: Hercules Unit Trust

“I hear that many people that go to Everlast have suffered from gym anxiety, and have since then managed to ease into enjoying the gym. It would be unfair for those to have to start over.”

Another claimed change would have “a detrimental impact on the physical and mental health” of the gym’s members.

The gym also offers a swimming pool and facilities are currently used by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Response from members ‘amazing’ says Everlast fitness manager

The gym in Inverness currently has approximately 2,300 members and 300 children take swimming lessons in its facilities.

The planning application which was submitted said “the existing tenant wishes to vacate the premises”.

However, fitness manager Rory Latta said staff have been reassured by Everlast they don’t want to leave the building.

He said: “We’re like a community in here and it’s amazing to see the members fighting our corner. We’re one big family and the response from members is really good.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle signed a partnership with Everlast Gym in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“In terms of staff, we have about 25-30 staff who would be impacted if plans go ahead.

“It left us and members with a lot of confusion, but we’re confident it’s not too big a deal at the moment, the last week has been very positive.”

The new plans say it would create 60 new jobs. The two existing businesses claim they employ around 50 staff.

Hercules Unit Trust has been asked to comment.

The building formerly played host to DW Sports fitness gym which closed in 2020 after the firm went into administration.

