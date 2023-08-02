King Charles raises a glass to officially open John O’Groats distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

King Charles raises a glass to officially open John O’Groats distillery

King Charles was in great spirits as he marked the distillery's official opening.

By Michelle Henderson
King Charles sniffs a glass of whisky
King Charles officially opened 8 Doors Distillery at John O'Groats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

King Charles has raised a dram to mark the official opening of Scotland’s most northerly mainland whisky distillery.

The monarch toured the new 8 Doors Distillery in John O’Groats today to celebrate the industry’s return to the area.

It marks his first official engagement in Caithness since taking to the throne, although the region is close to his heart given his work with the Castle of Mey Trust in memory of his grandmother.

The Highland distillery opened its doors to the public in September, becoming the first to produce Scotch whisky in the Caithness village since 1837.

Crowds braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the King as he met distillery owners Kerry and Derek Campbell.

King Charles laughs with staff during the tour.
HRH the King met with staff as he toured the distillery alongside owners Kerry and Derek Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Proud distillery owners showcase their efforts

The proud couple said King Charles showed a real interest in learning about their products during his tour of 8 Doors Distillery but was most interested in the people that keep the business running.

Mr Campbell said: “It was just a huge honour for me and Kerry. He is a great advocate for Caithness and it was a real privilege to have him here to officially open the distillery.”

The King was in great spirits as he sampled a selection of the firm’s whiskies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

His wife added: “What was really nice is that he took the time to chat with everybody that was here today. We couldn’t do what we do without a great team around us. The team have been part of our journey. As we built everything from scratch, it’s been a real team effort so it was nice to have everyone here to be a part of it.

“He was definitely interested in the people. I think that is what he took away most was what their story was and how they ended up working here.

“We really appreciate that he took the time out of his busy schedule to come and open the distillery and it was great being able to showcase to him what we do.”

‘He was lovely’

During his visit, King Charles toured the premises, meeting members of staff in the shop and visitors centre, the main distillery and the warehouse.

To mark the milestone occasion he unveiled a commemorative plaque, which will be put on display inside the distillery.

King Charles at 8 Doors Distillery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tour guide Susan Dearness was thrilled to get the chance to meet the King.

She said: “He was lovely. He was asking about my experience with whisky and what I do. He also asked what people we have had here as I speak three languages.

“It didn’t feel like something he had been forced to do.”

The king enjoyed chatting with the crowd gathered to see him in John O’Groats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

King Charles lends a helping hand

Dressed in his best Highland attire, the King was in great spirits, smiling and joking with those he met along the way.

A whisky drinker himself, the monarch was delighted to sample a number of the firm’s whiskies including their peated whisky; giving it the royal seal of approval.

After hearing about how the businesses came to fruition and how their whisky is distilled, the King was given the chance to lend a helping hand at filling a specially selected American oak cask.

King Charles, dressed in his finest Highland dress, greets crowds of people.
King Charles greeted the crowds of locals and tourists lined up outside the distillery. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Taking centre stage, he assisted Ryan Sutherland, distillery manager in filling the cask before hammering in the bung to seal it shut.

As his visit drew to a close, he signed the visitor book before greeting the couple’s nieces and nephews Mathew, Gregor and Chloe MacDonald, who presented the King with a selection of hand-drawn pictures.

Despite the rain, the monarch took time to speak to local business owners and visit the village food and drink market.

More from Highlands & Islands

A merman is proposed to join a mermaid in a Highland village.
Merman proposed to join Mermaid of the North as attraction on the NC500
Nairn Academy
Emergency repairs to be carried out at two Highland schools due to potentially dangerous…
Lerwick Harbour
Yacht runs aground outside Lerwick Harbour
Coastguard rescue helicopter.
Fisherman with suspected appendicitis airlifted to hospital from St Kilda
To go with story by Emma Grady. Images for Sarah Bruce A little girl has been reunited with her favourite Paw Patrol toy following a heroic rescue operation in Oban Bay. Two-year-old Danish girl Mila was devastated after ?Marshall? fell into the sea as her family watched the sunset in the scenic town centre. Marshall landed over the harbour wall at George Street, across the road from Boots chemist. With the tide right in, the beloved toy landed face down in the water. Laura Strang from Allan?s Boat Trips was nearby when the family returned the next morning. But unfortunately her boat Purple Heather could not get close enough to the shallow water to rescue Marshall. The holidaymakers were due to leave Oban. Laura promised that when the tide brought Marshall in, she would post him home to Mila. Mila?s family reluctantly left town without Marshall. Laura made a phone call to her brother Jordan Strang, who grabbed his small dinghy and brought Marshall in before even the tide could. Mila?s mum Claire Bisgaard told us they were enjoying a Scottish holiday with her parents and her sister?s family. Claire is Scottish, from Aberdeen, and her husband Mick is Danish. They live in Denmark with Mila and her big brother Conan, six. The extended family were staying in a farmhouse near Oban last week before going on to Bridge of Don, where Claire?s parents Aileen and James stay. Claire said: ?The last night of our stay, I went with my mum and sister to see the sunset over the bay in Oban. ?My daughter hadn?t fallen asleep yet, so she came with us. Her Marshall toy was wrapped up with her in a blanket. When I was taking a photo, she took her arms out of her blanket quickly and Marshall fell over the edge into the water. ?As the tide was in, we couldn?t get him back. Mila was upset and kept telling my family when we got back to the farmhouse that Marshall was in the sea.? But Laura snapped a picture of Jordan rescuing Marshall and posted it on the fami
No job too big, no pup too small: Paw Patrol rescue after toddler's toy…
Norman Cordiner gives evidence at Highland Council in Inverness over the short term let licence
Applicant decries government legislation that brings 'total chaos' to self-catering property owners
HMS Smiter in Tarbert. Image: Royal Navy.
'Zero room for error': Royal Navy vessels make narrow journey through Crinan and Caledonian…
Scottish fire and rescue appliance was called to a fire Mr Tan Takeaway in Nairn
Blaze at Nairn take away Mr Tan as two fire crews rush to the…
Matrix 4 Resurrections display in Bangkok, Thailand.
How Hollywood is helping the Highlands go digital
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Williamson was jailed for Facebook arson threats Picture shows; Logan Williamson / Tain Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man jailed after making arson threat to Facebook 'friend'