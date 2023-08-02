King Charles raises a glass to officially open John O’Groats distillery

King Charles has raised a dram to mark the official opening of Scotland’s most northerly mainland whisky distillery.

The monarch toured the new 8 Doors Distillery in John O’Groats today to celebrate the industry’s return to the area.

It marks his first official engagement in Caithness since taking to the throne, although the region is close to his heart given his work with the Castle of Mey Trust in memory of his grandmother.

The Highland distillery opened its doors to the public in September, becoming the first to produce Scotch whisky in the Caithness village since 1837.

Crowds braved the rain to catch a glimpse of the King as he met distillery owners Kerry and Derek Campbell.

Proud distillery owners showcase their efforts

The proud couple said King Charles showed a real interest in learning about their products during his tour of 8 Doors Distillery but was most interested in the people that keep the business running.

Mr Campbell said: “It was just a huge honour for me and Kerry. He is a great advocate for Caithness and it was a real privilege to have him here to officially open the distillery.”

His wife added: “What was really nice is that he took the time to chat with everybody that was here today. We couldn’t do what we do without a great team around us. The team have been part of our journey. As we built everything from scratch, it’s been a real team effort so it was nice to have everyone here to be a part of it.

“He was definitely interested in the people. I think that is what he took away most was what their story was and how they ended up working here.

“We really appreciate that he took the time out of his busy schedule to come and open the distillery and it was great being able to showcase to him what we do.”

‘He was lovely’

During his visit, King Charles toured the premises, meeting members of staff in the shop and visitors centre, the main distillery and the warehouse.

To mark the milestone occasion he unveiled a commemorative plaque, which will be put on display inside the distillery.

Tour guide Susan Dearness was thrilled to get the chance to meet the King.

She said: “He was lovely. He was asking about my experience with whisky and what I do. He also asked what people we have had here as I speak three languages.

“It didn’t feel like something he had been forced to do.”

King Charles lends a helping hand

Dressed in his best Highland attire, the King was in great spirits, smiling and joking with those he met along the way.

A whisky drinker himself, the monarch was delighted to sample a number of the firm’s whiskies including their peated whisky; giving it the royal seal of approval.

After hearing about how the businesses came to fruition and how their whisky is distilled, the King was given the chance to lend a helping hand at filling a specially selected American oak cask.

Taking centre stage, he assisted Ryan Sutherland, distillery manager in filling the cask before hammering in the bung to seal it shut.

As his visit drew to a close, he signed the visitor book before greeting the couple’s nieces and nephews Mathew, Gregor and Chloe MacDonald, who presented the King with a selection of hand-drawn pictures.

Despite the rain, the monarch took time to speak to local business owners and visit the village food and drink market.