Aberdeen industrial site – with its own drilling rig – on sale for £1.25m

The site closed down in 2021, with the loss of dozens of jobs, but is now up for sale.

By Kelly Wilson
Weatherford site is up for sale at offers over £1.25m. Image: Ryden
Weatherford site is up for sale at offers over £1.25m. Image: Ryden

Weatherford’s former manufacturing site in Aberdeen with a test drilling rig is up for sale for £1.25 million.

The facility, in Bridge of Don’s Exploration Drive, shut down in 2021 but is now on the market.

But it’s not your usual office building as it comes with a test drilling rig and four bore holes.

The 22,005 sq ft site is being marketed by Ryden and includes offices, workshop and yard area.

The workshop, which includes the test drilling rig, was built in 1990, but extended in 2006 and 2015.

There are also two overhead five tonne gantry cranes.

Aerial view of the Weatherford's former manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, which is now up for sale.
Weatherford is now selling its former manufacturing site through agent Ryden. Image: Ryden

The offices are within the main building and refurbished in 2015.

The two-story building has a reception area, mixture of open plan and cellular space, meeting rooms and a staff canteen.

There is also 55 car parking space and two disabled spaces.

View of the former Weatherford site surrounded by other businesses within the Bridge of Don based Aberdeen Energy Park.
The Weatherford site is surrounded by other businesses within the Bridge of Don based Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: Ryden

Ryden said: “The subjects comprise a detached industrial unit with two storey offices to the front and secure yard facilities.

“The unit is of steel portal frame construction under a pitched roof finished with insulated profile metal clad sheeting above.”

Weatherford decision to close Aberdeen site

US oilfield equipment and services firm Weatherford announced plans to shut down the facility in January 2021 following a “strategic review”.

Dozens of workers lost their jobs with some transferring to other premises.

Interior of former Weatherford manufacturing facility in Aberdeen.
Weatherford workshop comes complete with cranes. Image: Ryden.

It has a number of bases in the north-east, including an administrative HQ in Altens Industrial Estate.

There is also a completions and production centre in Dyce, a tubular running services (TRS) facility in Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

Other businesses within the Aberdeen Energy Park, includes Rubberatkins, ICR Integrity, Global Port Services, Hydro Group, ITS Testing Services, Ocean Installer and Aberdeen Grampian Chamber of Commerce.