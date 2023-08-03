Every person is unique and has their own needs, and it’s natural for our brains to have differences – this is known as neurodiversity.

Childline counsellors speak to young people every day about their needs and struggles, including children who are neurodivergent. Being neurodivergent can mean several things, and can include having dyslexia, ADHD, dyspraxia and autism. Some people may experience difficulties with reading, working with numbers, or maintaining attention. The severity of symptoms can differ greatly and often change over time.

It is important to better understand how people who are neurodivergent navigate day-to-day life, and recognise the different ways in which we all interact with the world around us.

Children and young people deserve to receive all the support they need at school, home and out in public and there are numerous things to be aware of to be a better ally. The Childline and NSPCC websites have a plethora of information, with tools and tips that parents and carers can rely on to make their child’s life and their own a little bit easier.

Living with neurodivergence or learning difficulties can sometimes create challenges, and this can have an impact on how children and young people feel, often affecting their confidence and self-esteem.

The Childline website has numerous resources on its Toolbox page, which includes tips on coping with poor mental health and how to focus on tasks or expressing creativity. Children and young people could use our online mood journal to express themselves and record how they are feeling. If they continue to use it, the resource will create graphs so they can track their moods over time.

Our Calm Zone offers an online space for relaxing when things become overwhelming. There are yoga videos and breathing exercises, or young people can watch one of our “ways to cope” videos.

Children with learning difficulties may face additional challenges in life, such as people treating them unfairly or differently.

The Equality Act was put in place to make sure the rights of people with disabilities are protected. In Scotland, the Education (Additional Support for Learning) (Scotland) Act 2004 also makes provision for children and young people who have additional support needs. For further information, the Childline website has a dedicated page about discrimination and equality.

Children need support and understanding at school and at home

All UK schools should have a safeguarding and child protection policy in place which sets out how they will keep children safe. As part of this, they need to be aware of the additional vulnerabilities and needs of disabled children, including young people who are neurodivergent.

If your child has a learning difficulty or you think they might, it is vital that their school and teachers are aware, so they can find ways of supporting their schoolwork. This can include offering extra tuition or giving more time for completing work.

Teachers can help a child to identify their strengths to aid with learning, and they may even be able to carry out an assessment to give an indication of whether a child has dyslexia. The school can also assist you and your child with getting a diagnostic assessment.

Letting children speak about their lives and worries freely could help them to build confidence and feel happier about themselves

At home, it is important that children are supported and able to speak freely, without judgment, about their worries. This will not only help them but give you a much better understanding of their needs, which may change over time. It could also help them to build confidence and feel happier about themselves.

We recently uploaded training sessions on safeguarding for children who are deaf and disabled as part of Learning Disability Week. These are still available on the NSPCC Learning website.

At the NSPCC, we believe everyone has a part to play in keeping children safe. This also applies to ensuring equality and support is available to all young people. Our resources can help parents and carers to ensure that children who are neurodivergent enjoy the best quality of life possible.

Childline is always here for any child or young person with any worries or concerns. They can speak to our counsellors free and in confidence on 0800 1111, use our one-to-one chat service online or find additional support at childline.org.uk.

Margaret Anne McKay is a Childline team manager