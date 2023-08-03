Popular Aberdeen jeweller forced to close after ‘major’ flood

Well-known Aberdeen jeweller Beaverbrooks was forced to close due to a “major flood”.

The shutters were down at the Union Street store following heavy rainfall on Monday.

It has caused the shop, which sells brands such as Hublot and Breitling, to be close.

Signs on the window apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

The sign said: “Due to a major flood, we are unable to open today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Beaverbrooks Aberdeen reopening plans

July was hit by heavy rainfall at times with it being the UK’s sixth wettest July on record, Met Office figures suggest.

The UK had an average of 140.1mm rain last month, the sixth highest total for July since records began in 1836, according to provisional data.

A Beaverbrooks spokeswoman said the shop was set to reopen today.

But on early Thursday morning, the shop remained shut.

The spokeswoman said: “As a result of substantial rainfall on Monday, the building unfortunately experienced temporary flooding, resulting in the short-term closure of the store.

“We believe the issue has now been resolved and the store is set to reopen at 10am today.

“We thank customers for their patience.”