Aberdeen innovation at heart of world’s largest offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen innovation at heart of world’s largest offshore wind farm

Granite City company Balmoral Comtec secures lucrative cable protection deal.

By Keith Findlay
Fraser Milne, engineering and projects director, left, and Aneel Gill, head of product innovation and research & development at Balmoral Comtec.
Fraser Milne, engineering and projects director, left, and Aneel Gill, head of product innovation and research & development at Balmoral Comtec. Image: Aspectus Group

Aberdeen engineering company Balmoral Comtec has been tasked with the job of protecting underwater cables for the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The multi-million-pound deal is with renewables developer Orsted.

And it puts innovative technology developed in the north-east at the heart of the gigantic Hornsea 3 project nearly 75 miles off the coast of Norfolk.

The contract includes design engineering which will take place in Aberdeen.

Just how big is Hornsea 3?

Hornsea 3 is a 2.9 gigawatt development – big enough to deliver renewable electricity to power more than 3.3 million UK homes.

The  £8.5 billion scheme will boast up to 231 turbines.

Balmoral Comtec – part of Balmoral Group – will supply 400 cable protection systems, and also deliver handling and installation training to workers at the new wind farm.

wind turbine
Hornsea 3 will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm. Image: Morrison Media Date; Unknown

Over-bending, abrasion and fatigue of underwater cables can add up to a major headache for offshore wind developers, the Aberdeen firm said.

It added its own patented cable protection system uses “validated materials designed to improve operational performance and increase fatigue life”.

We’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life.”

Fraser Milne, engineering and projects director, Balmoral Comtec, said: “Hornsea 3 will be a vital project for the UK’s energy transition.

“We’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life.

“Never has it been more important to increase the role of renewables in our energy mix, to protect both the environment and safeguard energy security in the UK.”

He added: “This award is a direct reflection of our ongoing work and commitment to the offshore wind sector.

“As wind farms and turbines expand in size, scale and complexity, our industry-leading expertise, in-house design and engineering experience, and our scalable manufacturing capability will be crucial as offshore wind developers and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) navigate these complex challenges.”

Hornsea 3  is expected to be operational by 2027.

Project director Luke Bridgman said: “To successfully deliver an offshore wind farm of this magnitude, it’s vital that we draw on the extensive knowledge and expertise of our teams, contractors and suppliers.

“We look forward to working alongside Balmoral Comtec as we progress through the next stages of construction.”

Balmoral Comtec is a major supplier of buoyancy, protection and insulation services to the global offshore energy market. The firm boasts more than 40 years’ experience supplying equipment for the offshore energy industry, including oil and gas, as well as fixed and floating wind projects.

Conversation