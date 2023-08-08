Scottish Fishermen’s Federation announces changes to top team

A new president has been elected by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF).

Hannah Fennell, head of the Orkney Fisheries Association and previously SFF’s vice-president, takes over the role from Ian Gatt. Sheila Keith, executive officer of Shetland Fishermen’s Association, is the new vice-president.

The pair were elected at the industry body’s annual general meeting in Orkney.

‘Deeply honoured’

Ms Fennell said: “I am incredibly pleased and deeply honoured. This appointment represents a tremendous responsibility. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that the members of the SFF have placed in me.

“As president, I am committed to continuing the good work of the SFF, advocating tirelessly for the interests of our fishing industry and coastal communities.”

She added: “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the potential to make a positive impact on the lives of our hardworking fishermen.”

Thanking her predecessors for their efforts to raise the catch sector’s profile, Ms Keith said: “Many challenges lie ahead for an industry that deserves more recognition for the hard work that goes into to putting healthy and climate-friendly food on our tables. I look forward to working with the SFF staff and members to ensure the issues confronting the industry are dealt with, to help build a viable and sustainable future for the Scottish fleet.”

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Hannah and Sheila into their new roles. I look forward to working with them as we represent our members’ interests and promote this great industry.

“As well as recognising Ian Gatt for his unstinting service, not only since 2016 but during his first spell in the role between 2007 and 2010, I would like to thank him for the invaluable help and support he has provided to me since I was appointed as CEO back in 2019.”

Mr Gatt said it had been “an honour and privilege” to serve as SFF president for two terms, adding up to 10 of the 50 years the federation has been in existence.

Many challenges but also opportunities for Scottish fleet

He added: “I’ve been very fortunate to work with two hardworking and dedicated chief executives in Bertie Armstrong and Elspeth Macdonald. I’ve also been fortunate to work with many great industry colleagues, government officials and ministers. There have been many challenges to overcome but also opportunities.”

And highlighting the sector’s “great resilience over the decades”, Mr Gatt said: “It’s been a real delight to serve a fantastic industry that works so hard in a difficult environment, fishing sustainably to put high quality, low carbon, healthy seafood produce on the tables of UK consumers and consumers across the globe.

“I look forward to continuing to support the work of the federation on the executive committee as an SPFA (Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association) representative. I wish Hannah and Sheila well in their new task of leading the federation work in dealing with the many issues that our industry faces.”