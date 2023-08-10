Cooker firm Saltire goes from garden shed to Portlethen showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Cooker firm Saltire goes from garden shed to Portlethen showroom

Founder Steve Williams eyeing £500,000 turnover this year.

By Keith Findlay
Steven Williams, owner and founder of Saltire Cookers.
Steven Williams, owner and founder of Saltire Cookers. Image: Business Gateway

North-east entrepreneur Steve Williams has gone from running stove refurbishment firm Saltire Cookers from a small garden shed to his own showroom in only three years.

And Saltire’s turnover is on track to hit £500,000 this year following its move into leased commercial property at City South Business Park in Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

It is a giant step up from the little garden workshop Mr Williams previously ran his business from in Inverbervie.

The new showroom is currently undergoing a re-fit, with new kitchen cabinets, worktops and flooring.

As good as new

Saltire sells reconditioned Aga cookers. It also offers an electrical conversion service for oil, gas or solid fuel Agas, as well as refurbishment options for its customers’ old stoves.

Expertise with Agas, which were invented and initially produced in Sweden, runs in the family. Mr Williams’ father, Steve Johnson, started working with the popular range cookers in 1988, in Liverpool.

Saltire’s 31-year-old founder worked in IT support for five years before launching his own business.

He has already set his sights set on growing sales overseas, on the back of demand from Italy and France.

Saltire Cookers' new showroom in Portlethen.
Saltire Cookers’ new showroom in Portlethen. Image: Business Gateway

The business, which also stocks cookware, accessories and spares, was a finalist in the 2022 Elevator Awards.

Getting it launched during the Covid-19 pandemic and growing it from there was always going to be a challenge.

Luckily for Mr Williams, Business Gateway answered his call for help and came up with a start-up support package worth up to £18,000.

This has included one-to-one support from a dedicated business adviser, as well as valuable advice on funding, strategic planning, and access to specialist market research reports.

An Aga cooking range.
Saltire refurbishes Aga cookers. Image: Business Gateway

Support from Business Gateway has also helped Mr Williams establish a plan for managing growing demand for Saltire’s services, which led to him using subcontractors.

Mr Williams said: “It’s easy to get stuck in the day-to-day operations and sales when running your own business.

“The support and regular check-ins we received from Business Gateway allowed me to focus on growing and setting goals to scale. Having that one-to-one contact has been really beneficial for asking any questions, utilising industry contacts and organising support.”

It’s easy to get stuck in the day-to-day operations and sales when running your own business.”

Steve Williams, owner and founder, Saltire Cookers

Business Gateway adviser Guilherme Theiss De Rosso said: “Saltire Cookers has grown immensely over the last few months, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow in the future.”

Mr Johnson helps with installations and conversions now and then, but focuses most of his time on his own company, carrying out servicing and repairs throughout Scotland.

More on commercial property

More from Business

Five million King Charles 50p coins will start to enter circulation from Thursday (Royal Mint/PA)
Chance to find ‘a piece of history’ in your change as new 50p coins…
Rents are likely to continue rising sharply despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Yui Mok/PA)
Rents ‘likely to continue rising sharply despite cost-of-living squeeze’
The FTSE 100 moved 0.8%, or 59.88 points, higher to finish at 7,587.3 (Victoria Jones/PA)
FTSE swings higher on hopes of cooling inflation
Aberdeen aerial image.
A swathe of Aberdeen office space at risk of becoming redundant under new rules…
The company is looking for a potential buyer and is understood to have held talks with interested parties (Alamy/PA)
Wilko suspends home deliveries amid efforts to avoid collapse
E.On boss Leonhard Birnbaum has said the world needs to move away from fossil fuels (Rui Vieira/PA)
E.On reports rise in UK sales and profit as boss urges action on fossil…
Unite has announced strikes by ground handlers and passenger assistance workers at Gatwick Airport later this month in a row over pay (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Union predicts ‘severe disruption’ at Gatwick as August strikes announced
Members of the drivers’ union Aslef (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Train drivers vote to continue industrial action in long-running pay dispute
FCA begins probe into debanking with questionnaire on account closures (Alamy/PA)
Watchdog begins probe into number of customers ‘debanked’ by big banks
AYP 2019 Ball at Sandman Hotel in Aberdeen. Pictured are Alyson and Ryan Machado, Mike and Jen Beavers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hunt is on to find the best Aberdeen rising talent under 30

Conversation