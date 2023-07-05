Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Business Gateway: Supporting food and drink through difficult times

Help is at hand for producers targeting bigger markets at home and abroad.

Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Ian Forsyth

Exports of Scottish food and drink products have achieved a record-breaking performance to be ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

And major growth throughout the food and drink sector north of the border is anticipated by the end of this decade.

But there is no room for complacency in the industry.

A north-east Business Gateway manager has warned that many firms are still under significant financial strain, with the post-Covid comeback still very much work in progress.

Strong global appetite for authentic taste of Scotland

Scotland’s food and drink exports hit £8 billion in 2022 – nearly £2bn better than the previous year.

The figures demonstrate a strong global appetite for a variety of products from north of the border which, including whisky, seafood and meat.

Food and drink is a vital part of the Scottish economy, as it currently employs more than 120,000 people and generates nearly £15bn in turnover annually.

And huge expansion is forecast for the sector, with turnover of £30bn a year being targeted by 2030.

Sticky Toffee Pudding
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Products from companies in the north-east are expected to play a big part in this growth, delivering increased sales at home and abroad.

This is thanks to the region’s strong entrepreneurial culture, according to Jamie Hutcheon, Aberdeen city and shire manager for Business Gateway. He added: “One sector where we are really seeing this entrepreneurialism in action is food and drink.

“It is one of the strongest business sectors in the country, so it makes good economic sense for Business Gateway and other relevant partners to do all we can to support it.

Surge of food and drink businesses seeking Business Gateway support

“As we came out of the pandemic, we saw a real boost in the number of inquiries from food and drink firms, and that has remained steady. We’ve received more than 200 inquiries from operators in the food and drink sector looking for our support in the past year.

“In the last 12 months alone, a number of diverse businesses have entered the north-east market – everything from Doric-themed chocolates to tequila chutney.

“We have quality suppliers in this area, with some of the finest fish, beef, lamb, shortbread and whisky in the country – making for a very encouraging place to set up.”

Jamie Hutcheon, Business Gateway manager for Aberdeen city and shire.
Jamie Hutcheon, Business Gateway manager for Aberdeen city and shire. Image Ian Forsyth

But Mr Hutcheon’s message to firms just now is they cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

He explained: “We’ve come out of the pandemic but many operators, especially small businesses, are feeling the pressure – from financial strains to rent increases and increased energy costs. The Covid-19 bounce-back is still very much work in progress.

“Our role at Business Gateway is to help bridge the gap and create communities of like-minded people. For me, this is where the north-east is particularly flourishing. I’m proud to say there is a very nurturing environment for food and drink companies, due to the region’s long-standing heritage of fine produce and commitment to provenance.

Tasty treats from Ballater.
Tasty treats from Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Aberdonians know what they like when it comes to their food and drink, but where firms need to capitalise on this is to get out there and get in front of people to really tell their story.”

He added: “The pandemic forced us all to readapt how we do business. Online stores, deliveries and virtual communications became second nature.

“However, I believe potential customers hearing at first-hand the hard work a businessperson has put into getting set up or where they source local ingredients from is compelling. In the current climate, with purse strings tightened for consumers, it is one of the more convincing ways to encourage people to shop local.”

Aberdonians know what they like when it comes to their food and drink.”

Online is and will remain fundamental for ventures looking to achieve growth, he said.

He continued: “The digital opportunity opens companies up to the rest of Scotland, the UK and overseas.

“Where Business Gateway supports this is by ensuring firms looking to expand their digital offering have all the necessary tools in place to cope with demand should they need it.

Food from Just Greek in Westburn Park, Aberdeen.
Food from Just Greek in Westburn Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Business-first is our approach to working with firms so, in the food and drink sector, if we have advisers who have a background in catering, or hospitality, or have previously been involved in food production, we always look to match them with companies in these areas, encouraging in-person meetings to understand the challenges the business is facing.

“The role of our advisers is also to build trust – these are testing times for food and drink operators. Amid staff shortages and the cost-of-doing-business, firms want to feel like they have someone they can rely on to offer them up-to-date and unbiased advice.

Food at The Soo's Lug in Alford.
Food at The Soo’s Lug in Alford. Image: Mark Reynolds

“Our Re-ignition programme, which is funded by Aberdeenshire Council, has seen us deliver events with speakers from the hospitality, food, drink and tourism sectors to bring the right people together, build connections and share learnings.

“Tourism is an important part of the mix when it comes to the north-east – it can drive significant footfall, so we are educating businesses on how to target incoming tourists and promote their products or services.”

Strong network of support

Mr Hutcheon went on: “I truly believe the north-east has all the necessary components to help companies thrive.

“These are a strong network of support for businesses, a rich entrepreneurial spirit, quality operators in the country’s key industries and an ideal spot for a quality work-life balance, with the countryside just a stone’s throw from the city centre hub.

“It is down to organisations such as Business Gateway to help foster and maintain that spirit and provide the tools, services and advice needed.”

Spotlight on Business Gateway client Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail

Chris Reynolds, of Reynolds Corporate & Cocktail.
Chris Reynolds, of Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail. Image: Kenny Elrick

Aberdeenshire-based Reynolds was set up in 2020 by husband-and-wife duo Chris and Lauren Reynolds.

The firm started as an event catering and cocktail service, with Mr and Mrs Reynolds going on to launch cocktail pouches for consumers to enjoy at home in the pandemic.

Over time, interest in the business steadily increased as the couple got back to showcasing their products at local events to establish the brand in the north-east.

Entrepreneurial duo forced to ‘pivot’ their business during pandemic

They now sell their cocktail pouches online and last year opened premises in Kinellar, near Aberdeen, as part of expansion plans.

The venture has received support from Business Gateway throughout its journey, including a focus on the firm’s digital capabilities during the pandemic and beyond.

Mr Reynolds, an ex-forces chef, said: “I joined the Navy at 16. When it was time to move on we came up with the idea for a local catering service. This all went well until the pandemic hit and we had to pivot, like many others, to find new ways to reach our customers.

Drinks by Reynolds Corporate & Cocktail. Image: Jamie Mclachlan

“The support and guidance from Business Gateway has been brilliant. The team have worked to understand our business and challenges, and guided us through some tough times. We’re enthusiastic about the response we’ve had from the people in the north-east and are looking forward to what’s next for Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail.”

More from Press and Journal

An aerial view of the coast of Tiree.
'Locked out': New statistics highlight Tiree's housing crisis
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oil worker who stalked woman he met on plane ordered to stay away from…
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man sent thumbs-up response to indecent image of child shared in WhatsApp paedophile group
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Free entry for fans attending Caley Thistle's friendly against Elgin City
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ryan Duncan ready to experience European nights on the pitch at Aberdeen
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Unique' musical souvenir launched in Shetland
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home
Scottish salmon is among Scottish food and drink produce in high demand around the world. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson in talks over move to Georgian top-flight
Crashed car and emergency vehicles and personnel on at the scene.
Two taken to hopsital following two-car crash near Carrbridge