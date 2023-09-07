Waste of money or vital service? Highland Council tight lipped on how it used its 19 votes in controversial Nairn BID poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Waste of money or vital service? Highland Council tight lipped on how it used its 19 votes in controversial Nairn BID poll

Nairn Bid passed by 92 votes to 89 - but Highland Council had 19 votes. A businessman has claimed town events were "bigger and better" before its introduction.

By Alex Banks
Were Nairn street markets better before the BID? Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID
Were Nairn street markets better before the BID? Image: Iona Gibson/Nairn BID

The issue of renewing the Business Improvement District (BID) in Nairn has divided the Highland town.

Some say the BID, which was introduced in 2018, provides a vital service organising the Christmas light switch-on, installing hanging baskets and even offering a seagull control problem.

But for others, the additional charge on business rate payers is a waste of money at a time when every penny counts.

A recent vote to renew the BID for another five years went down to the wire – with 92 in favour and 89 again.

However, it has now emerged that Highland Council had 19 votes on the issue which has split the town’s business community.

Highland Council influence on BID success

Despite being asked specifically by the Press and Journal, Highland Council did not confirm how it used its votes.

David Ross, who owns a business on High Street and has been a vocal campaigner against the BID, has no doubt the local authority voted in favour.

If this is the case, then the majority of businesses outwith the local authority voted against the BID.

Mr Ross believes “charging ahead” with the BID will have financial implications for small businesses.

Many smaller businesses voted against the initiative. The rateable value of the 92 businesses which voted in favour was £2.5 million as opposed to the 89 against worth £750,000.

Highland Council confirmed it was entitled to 19 votes for its rate-paying properties.

A spokesperson said: “For the Nairn BID, Highland Council is subject to non-domestic rates for 19 properties with a total rateable value of £138,100 and is entitled to the corresponding number of votes.

“The BID manager has access to interim reports of who has voted or who still has to return a vote but not how they voted.”

Nairn events poorer under BID, claims businessman

Mr Ross, who ran Ross Outdoors for 11 years, doesn’t believe the BID offers any extras to Nairn and has said town events were “bigger and better” before its introduction.

His property has a rateable value of around £6,750 and he said he has to pay a levy of £225 a year.

He added: “The BID hasn’t improved anything. Prior to it, we had better street markets with more footfall.

“The Christmas lights were done just as well. If it had added any positives I would cut them some slack – but it hasn’t.

David Ross has expressed his anger at the renewal of Nairn Bid.

“Nairn BID isn’t fit for the purposes of its businesses. Simply put it’s not value for money. It has also divided Nairn businesses which isn’t healthy for the area.”

He added: “If it didn’t exist we have enough voluntary groups which could do what’s being done by the BID.

“There’s two community councils as well as a rotary club and so many more voluntary groups.

“All it gives is a chance for the council to hide behind it and nothing is actually getting done.”

Nairn’s local focus key for growth says cafe owner

However, Nicola Mackinlay, who co-owns Makes By Megs MNM’s cafe said: “The BID increases footfall in the town with the events it hosts.

“The Nairn BID is something that solely concentrates on our town where committees have fallen short before. The focus on Nairn businesses is a real benefit.”

Ms Mackinlay was part of the Christmas lights committee prior to the organisation’s involvement and believes “people won’t commit the time to volunteering”.

She added: “I was on the committee for three years before the BID got involved. In the end they had to take over – there were only two of us left.

Nicola Mackinlay and Megan Walke run the cafe in Nairn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s a lot of time and money and people are not prepared to commit their free time to it.

“There’s this unrealistic expectation that volunteers can do everything. In the five years prior to Nairn BID’s creation, events were becoming worse and worse.”

The levy is not seen as an issue for the cafe either who said quarterly markets more than make up for it.

Ms Mackinlay continued: “The cafe’s turnover is also higher on street market days as more people are about.

“If the markets didn’t exist we wouldn’t have any extra income coming in. Now there’s four a year, which easily covers the comparatively small levy.”

Nairn Bid defends ‘really valuable’ programme

Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding said: “We want to make the town a better place to live as well as do business.

“The levy is a fair way of charging people for the nice things that we like to have happen in Nairn.

“Smaller businesses pay less than a pound per day for services we provide.

“We also run Taste of Nairn, Wheels of Nairn and other events. If we didn’t then these valuable opportunities to increase footfall would not exist.”

Lucy Harding
Nairn BID manager Lucy Harding has responded to the anger. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson

Ms Harding also confirmed voluntary groups in Nairn have been supportive of the BID.

She added: “The volunteer group which used to do the Christmas lights turn on asked us to take over as they were down to just two committee members and had no funds.”

Conversation