Home Business

Barra Energy ready for ‘fresh chapter’ at new offices in Aberdeen’s west end

There is now only one suite left at the refurbished property on St Swithin Row.

Daniel Mitchell, of Knight Property Group, outside 1 St Swithin Row. Aberdeen.
Daniel Mitchell, of Knight Property Group, outside 1 St Swithin Row. Aberdeen. Image: Knight
By Keith Findlay

Small but growing offshore services firm Barra Energy has upsized from serviced office accommodation to its own premises in the west end of Aberdeen.

It is the second company to have signed a lease for 1 St Swithin Row within the past two months, following in the footsteps of Braemar Shipbroking.

Three out of the four office suites at the address are now taken.

Developer Knight Property Group has reported “strong interest” in the last available space.

Five-year lease deal

Barra has agreed a five-year lease for Suite D, which extends to 907sq ft on the first floor of the building. As well as the 10-desk open-plan accommodation, there is a meeting room and two car parking spaces.

The latest tenant at 1 St Swithin Row was  founded in 2015.

The company provides engineering “solutions”, operational management support and experienced workers to international and UK-based operators in the oil and gas sector.

“We were drawn to this office location for its collaboration space and strategic advantages.”

Alex Jermieson, owner, Barra Energy.

Barra is currently transitioning its business to handle geothermal and other renewable energy projects as part of the region’s push towards a net-zero economy. It recently completed its first geothermal conceptual design for US-based frilling specialist Helmerich & Payne.

Alex Jermieson, owner and director of Barra, said: “We were drawn to this office location for its collaboration space and strategic advantages. Our business is thriving, and this new base provides the flexibility to expand our team as needed in the years ahead.”

Alex Jermieson, owner and director of Barra Energy.
Alex Jermieson, owner and director of Barra Energy. Image: Knight Property Group

Knight management surveyor Daniel Mitchell said: “Securing Barra Energy is a positive deal highlighting the demand for office space within Aberdeen’s west end. Three out of four office suites at St Swithin Row are now occupied and there is strong interest in the final suite.”

Refurbished by Knight and now offering open-plan office suites in a modern, two-storey building, 1 St Swithin Row is also home to energy services company Ardyne.

‘Excellent connectivity’

Thomas Codona, graduate surveyor at letting agent Ryden, said: “St Swithin Row offers an ideal location with excellent connectivity, providing high-quality refurbished space for tenants seeking affordability in the west end. One ground floor suite remains available.”

Ryden and FG Burnett are joint agents for Knight at 1 St Swithin Row. Barra was advised by CBRE.

Barra Energy has long recognised the profound influence of workspace on organisational culture and the pursuit of ambitious goals.”

According to Barra’s website, the new office space at 1 St Swithin Row not only mirrors the firm’s “core values and vision” but “also sets the stage for enhanced collaboration, creativity, and community-building among team members”.

The firm adds: “With contemporary amenities, and an inspiring ambiance, the new workspace is poised to empower the team in delivering innovative solutions to both clients and partners.

Barra’s team sees ‘thrilling opportunities and limitless potential’

“Barra Energy has long recognised the profound influence of workspace on organisational culture and the pursuit of ambitious goals. The relocation signifies the commencement of a fresh chapter in the company’s journey, marked by an array of thrilling opportunities and limitless potential.”

Conversation